Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. No
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Summer airport chaos ahead as workers promise to strike next week over 'unacceptable' risk to passengers
Passengers flying in, out or around Australia next Friday have been warned to expect delays and cancellations as airport firefighters working at all major airport gear up for a four-hour strike. Airport firefighters have been in negotiations with Airservices Australia for the past 12 months, with the aviation branch of...
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Tuesday briefing: What’s behind angry protests against China’s ‘deadly’ Covid restrictions
In today’s newsletter: A timeline of increasing dissent as Chinese citizens demand ‘food, not PCR tests’ and blame Xi Jinping’s government for restrictions they say have cost lives
Team of cooks in El Salvador break record by making world's largest pupusa
If you've eaten Salvadoran food, you've likely had a pupusa. Now a new record has been claimed for the largest pupusa ever made.
Comments / 0