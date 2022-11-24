Read full article on original website
Related
harlancountysports.com
Bears close strong for scrimmage win over Danville Christian
Playing their final preseason tune-up before a regular season opener Tuesday against defending 14th Region champ Perry Central, the Harlan County Black Bears survived a challenge against Danville Christian on Saturday in the G.J. Smith Showcase at South Laurel High School. Danville Christian, ranked fifth in the 12th Region this...
harlancountysports.com
HC’s Foster a winner in season-opening tourney at Tates Creek
Harlan County High School’s Hannah Foster opened her senior season with an impressive showing Saturday at the Tates Creek Invitational, winning the 120-pound division with four victories, including a victory over Pleasure Ridge Park in the finals. The tournament features teams from all around Kentucky.
linknky.com
Newport Central Catholic falls at Pikeville in state semifinals
The Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds relied on their quickness up front to run around bigger defensive linemen and create havoc in the backfield. It helped the Thoroughbreds (11-3 overall) make it to the Kentucky Class 1A football state semifinals. But the state’s top-ranked Pikeville Panthers (11-2) have linemen on both...
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
wymt.com
Unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to fade away into tonight, but rain chances stick around for the weekend. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. Clouds will fade away, and we stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows bottom out in the lower-30s. You will need the jacket if you are going to any high school football games.
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
3 more students released from hospital after, Magoffin County, Kentucky, school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three more students have been released from the hospital since Monday after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky, last week. According to Magoffin County Schools, one student was released as of Tuesday, Nov. 22, and two more students have been able to come home since Tuesday. MCS did […]
wymt.com
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
1450wlaf.com
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
wymt.com
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials with Letcher EMS tell WYMT it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We’re told the driver left the road, flipped several times and was ejected...
kentuckytoday.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
thebig1063.com
Corbin man arrested on voyeurism charge
Sheriff Root is reporting that Deputy Greg Poynter along with Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Robert Reed arrested 42-year-old Larry Travis Disney of Corbin on Monday afternoon November 21, 2022 at approximately 1:06 PM. The arrest occurred off Level Green Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after Disney was...
wymt.com
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
Johnson City Press
Fire shuts down Norton discount store
NORTON – Black Friday got darker for a Norton discount store after a fire forced its evacuation. Norton police and fire fighters got a 12:51 p.m. call about a blaze inside the Dollar General store on West Park Avenue, arriving to find dark smoke coming out of the front door and customers and staff in the parking lot.
q95fm.net
Teenager Arrested On Drug Charges Following Unresponsive Person Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler was dispatched to an unresponsive male subject complaint in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 8 miles South of London on Tuesday afternoon November 22, 2022 approximately 3:05 PM.
Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
Comments / 0