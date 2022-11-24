Read full article on original website
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Novavax (NVAX) Stock Nosedives 88% This Year: Here's Why
Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX have slumped 88.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 19.5% decline. One of the primary reasons for this substantial decline was the delayed launch of the company’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, compared with its peers like Pfizer PFE/BioNTech BNTX and Moderna MRNA. These companies’ vaccines dominate the COVID vaccine space. Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is also its first marketed product.
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
BOX Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Box, Inc. BOX is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30. For the fiscal third quarter, BOX expects revenues between $250 million and $252 million, suggesting a 13% rise at the higher end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $250.8 million, indicating 11.9% growth from the last fiscal year’s quarterly reported value.
DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $45.79, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $530.92, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $46.98, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the biggest...
Netflix (NFLX) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $281.17, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the internet video service...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock?
Investors in Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
BlackBerry (BB) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.80, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity...
AerCap (AER) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is AssetMark Financial (AMK) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Here's Why Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
