Auburn football has settled on Hugh Freeze as its next head coach, replacing the fired Bryan Harsin, according to reports. Freeze has spent the last four seasons coaching Liberty, leading the Flames to a 34-15 overall record and a trio of bowl victories. Before that, Freeze spent five seasons as Ole Miss coach, beating Alabama twice, winning a Sugar Bowl and bringing the Rebels as high as No. 3 in the polls in back-to-back seasons. ...

OXFORD, MS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO