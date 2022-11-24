ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies looking for driver in fatal Parkland hit-and-run

PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian and kept on driving. On Nov. 15 at 3 a.m., deputies were called to a fatal car-pedestrian crash in the 900 block of 108th Street South in Parkland.
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside

SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Seeks Assistance Locating a Hit and Run Suspect

TACOMA, Wash. – A 63-year-old Tacoma man sustained serious injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run collision in Tacoma earlier this month. Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the fleeing vehicle and driver. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
TACOMA, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Police Officer Dies in Line of Duty

34-year old Officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries in a collision last Monday while on duty. According to the Bellevue Police Department, he had been on the force since 2018 and after two years, transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. According to investigators, the officer was...
BELLEVUE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Apparent arson leaves Hickman Park restrooms in ruin

An overnight blaze left the restroom facilities at Edmonds’ Hickman Park a heap of steaming rubble, destroying two port-a-potties and the wooden fence enclosing them. “One engine company was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. after multiple callers to 911 reported large flames visible at the park,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “Two port-a-potties in a wood enclosure were fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. They quickly got the fire under control.”
EDMONDS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, November 25, 2022

On 11/25/22 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Robert D Seilstad, 61, on suspicion of theft all other larceny. On 11/25/22 at 4:35 p.m. in the 200 block of 4th Ave E, police arrested Michael A Stone, 52, on suspicion of criminal trespass.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-alarm house fire in Renton under investigation

RENTON, Wash. — A two-alarm fire completely destroyed a home in Renton early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 400 block of Maple Avenue Southwest just before 4 a.m., according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority. “This house here has been a house known to have...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Man charged with hate crime for yelling 'China virus' before headbutt

SEATTLE — A man who allegedly yelled "China virus" and headbutted a person in November has been charged with a hate crime, and made his first appearance in court Monday. Anthony J. Ransford faces one count of assault and one hate crime charge after he allegedly berated a Seattle man and headbutted him, before shoving another to the ground and fleeing the scene.
SEATTLE, WA

