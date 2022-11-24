Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
KATU.com
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Deputies looking for driver in fatal Parkland hit-and-run
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian and kept on driving. On Nov. 15 at 3 a.m., deputies were called to a fatal car-pedestrian crash in the 900 block of 108th Street South in Parkland.
wa.gov
Tacoma man, 19, arrested in relation to Tacoma road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. – A 19-year-old Tacoma man was taken into custody this evening in relation to a road rage shooting incident that seriously injured an 11-year-old boy on Nov. 25. The original incident was reported on northbound Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall at 2:22 p.m. Friday. Witnesses reported...
KIRO 7 Seattle
MyNorthwest.com
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
q13fox.com
wa.gov
WSP Seeks Assistance Locating a Hit and Run Suspect
TACOMA, Wash. – A 63-year-old Tacoma man sustained serious injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run collision in Tacoma earlier this month. Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the fleeing vehicle and driver. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
KOMO News
Widow of man killed in Southcenter parking garage seeks accountability
Mary Wesolowicz said she and her husband Chris had gone to Westfield Southcenter mall for dinner many times. But as they were heading to their car in the parking garage after dinner on Nov. 18, Mary said they encountered someone who had been breaking into cars. “We were just walking...
ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle
SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5
Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Police Officer Dies in Line of Duty
34-year old Officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries in a collision last Monday while on duty. According to the Bellevue Police Department, he had been on the force since 2018 and after two years, transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. According to investigators, the officer was...
myedmondsnews.com
Apparent arson leaves Hickman Park restrooms in ruin
An overnight blaze left the restroom facilities at Edmonds’ Hickman Park a heap of steaming rubble, destroying two port-a-potties and the wooden fence enclosing them. “One engine company was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. after multiple callers to 911 reported large flames visible at the park,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “Two port-a-potties in a wood enclosure were fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. They quickly got the fire under control.”
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, November 25, 2022
On 11/25/22 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Robert D Seilstad, 61, on suspicion of theft all other larceny. On 11/25/22 at 4:35 p.m. in the 200 block of 4th Ave E, police arrested Michael A Stone, 52, on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Chronicle
DUI Suspected After Car Hits Fence, Then Two Trees in Overnight Accident in Roy, Killing One
A 48-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was in sped off a rural road in east Roy, hitting a fence and two trees. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was likely intoxicated, according to police. She was carried to a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.
q13fox.com
KIRO 7 Seattle
2-alarm house fire in Renton under investigation
RENTON, Wash. — A two-alarm fire completely destroyed a home in Renton early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 400 block of Maple Avenue Southwest just before 4 a.m., according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority. “This house here has been a house known to have...
Man charged with hate crime for yelling 'China virus' before headbutt
SEATTLE — A man who allegedly yelled "China virus" and headbutted a person in November has been charged with a hate crime, and made his first appearance in court Monday. Anthony J. Ransford faces one count of assault and one hate crime charge after he allegedly berated a Seattle man and headbutted him, before shoving another to the ground and fleeing the scene.
