Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO