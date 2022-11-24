LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but the OU quarterback was sidelined briefly in OT after a hard hit from safety Reggie Pearson Jr. on a catch on a throwback play. The Sooners appeared out of sync on offense and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal try from Zach Schmit after Gabriel was sacked. The kick was wide right. After Wolff’s winner, Texas Tech fans stormed the field just as they did after an OT victory over Texas in September.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO