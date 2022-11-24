Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
texastech.com
Maupin and Shavers push Tech past Mercer
LAS VEGAS – Powered by a career-high 27 points from Bailey Maupin and a career-high 21 points from Jasmine Shavers, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders downed Mercer 78-66 in a spirited affair Saturday night at the Mirage Hotel. In just her sixth game at Texas Tech (5-1), Maupin set...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech beats OU in overtime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders came out on top against Oklahoma in overtime on Saturday, 51-48. This was the first time Texas Tech has beat OU since 2011. Trey Wolff’s 43-yard field goal tied it at 48-48 to go into overtime, where he kicked...
Texas Tech rallies for wild 51-48 OT victory over Oklahoma
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but the OU quarterback was sidelined briefly in OT after a hard hit from safety Reggie Pearson Jr. on a catch on a throwback play. The Sooners appeared out of sync on offense and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal try from Zach Schmit after Gabriel was sacked. The kick was wide right. After Wolff’s winner, Texas Tech fans stormed the field just as they did after an OT victory over Texas in September.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Texas Tech Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma running back Eric Gray met with the media after OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Oklahoma-Texas Tech QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
What the Sooners had to say after a high-scoring overtime loss to Texas Tech.
KCBD
3 Area teams left for December football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football. 7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.
OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
fox34.com
Quiet weather, dry cold front expected Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a bit of a rainy stretch, things will be relatively quiet weather wise for the next week. Monday and Tuesday will be on the warm side for late November. You’re not going to get 60s and 70s this time of year without some wind typically. And since we had rain/snow, we could see some dust in places that have dried the topsoil a bit.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was found with serious injuries and was taken...
everythinglubbock.com
Children okay, but driver hurt, Monday crash in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle crash, involving two small children, prompted a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the area of FM 1729 and East Highway 62/82, just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. The driver who was ejected from the vehicle and moderately injured was sent to...
KCBD
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
How Black Friday has changed in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Friday is the day where many go out to start or finish their holiday shopping. In Lubbock, the day after Thanksgiving is when many stores at the South Plains Mall have great deals. At the South Plains Mall on Black Friday, more families were able to enjoy a day of shopping […]
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
levellandnews.net
City of Levelland holds employee banquet
The 52nd annual City of Levelland Employee Appreciation Banquet was held November 17, with dozens of city employees being recognized for their hard work. Councilman Michael Stueart opened the ceremony with the invocation while Assistant City Manager Joe Cavazos took care of welcoming everyone in attendance. City Managed Brandon Anderson...
