Hike to Sunset Rock, scoring stunning views of the Tennessee River and downtown Chattanooga from Point Park and the lofty, view-packed Lookout Mountain. Lookout Mountain’s steep-walled facade towers over the wide meanders of the Tennessee River, catching outstanding, long-range views of downtown Chattanooga in the distance. This enormous elongated mountain ridge crosses through three states (Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee) near the northwest Georgia border, rising high above the surrounding Cumberland Plateau. It’s well-loved by hikers, trail runners, climbers and cave explorers for its outstanding views, extensive trails and many arches and caves carved into the mountain’s rocky terrain. One of the mountain’s most coveted spots to catch a view lies on an enormous, steep-sided bluff aptly named Sunset Rock: it’s well-known as one of the prime places to view a stunning sunset in the Chattanooga area.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO