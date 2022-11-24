Read full article on original website
Lady Raiders Beat McMinn County in Blowout; Raiders Win Twice
After jumping to a halftime lead of 43-17, Coffee County went on to defeat the Lady Cherokees on Saturday afternoon at Bradley Central in Cleveland, 82-29. A majority of the second half was played under the mercy rule (running clock). Sophomores Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon led the Lady Raiders...
Dragons Shut Out By Tyner To End Season
The York Institute Dragons saw their deep playoff run come to an end on Friday in a 33-0 loss to Tyner in Chattanooga. After the Dragons’ quick first possession, Tyner opened the scoring on their second play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead. Then on the ensuing kickoff, York fumbled on the return and the Rams recovered and took it all the way to the end zone, giving the home team a two-possession lead in a blink of an eye.
Stephens and Johnson lead Mocs in a Mid-Major Thriller
UTC MBB knocked off the visiting Murray State Racers Saturday night in a mid-major showdown. A Jake Stephens masterclass and clutch shooting from Jamal Johnson were the perfect ingredients for a hard-fought, 69-66 win. "I'm proud of our guys and I want to thank the crowd for coming out and...
Chattanooga, November 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Sideline Wrap-up: Anderson County vs. Red Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Anderson County vs. Red Bank.
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
Sunset Rock: hiking from Point Park on Lookout Mountain
Hike to Sunset Rock, scoring stunning views of the Tennessee River and downtown Chattanooga from Point Park and the lofty, view-packed Lookout Mountain. Lookout Mountain’s steep-walled facade towers over the wide meanders of the Tennessee River, catching outstanding, long-range views of downtown Chattanooga in the distance. This enormous elongated mountain ridge crosses through three states (Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee) near the northwest Georgia border, rising high above the surrounding Cumberland Plateau. It’s well-loved by hikers, trail runners, climbers and cave explorers for its outstanding views, extensive trails and many arches and caves carved into the mountain’s rocky terrain. One of the mountain’s most coveted spots to catch a view lies on an enormous, steep-sided bluff aptly named Sunset Rock: it’s well-known as one of the prime places to view a stunning sunset in the Chattanooga area.
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
Missing Catoosa County Teen Found
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
Chattanooga Wellness is here to help you become more active, fit and better
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how neuropathy is such a problem with burning, pain and numbness. But the team at Chattanooga Wellness is here to help you become more active, fit and better. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on...
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
Police Briefs for November 27
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016218- 6500 BLK Ringgold Road- Suicide Threats- The caller advised her ex-husband made suicidal statements. She advised he was staying in an East Ridge motel. On scene police located the male. He was transported to a local hospital. 22-016220-...
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
'Thanksgiving without a home:' Local groups serve dinner to former Budgetel residents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Thanksgiving, a mother of 4 gathers boxes of food donated by the Homeless Coalition and Silverdale Baptist Church at a local Super 8 Inn. “It’s very hard on my kids because we always had a home like, we'd never been through nothing like this before" says the former Budgetel resident.
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes
Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
