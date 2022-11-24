Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
A Brewer’s Eve beer tasting event set for next weekend in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio – A Brewer’s Eve is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Lorain. The second annual event is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. at The Shipyards, the refurbished state-of-the-art event center and complex along the Black River. A Brewer’s Eve will feature a Christmas/holiday ale...
Fingers Fly As Woodchoppers Ball Returns to the Kent Stage
The Woodchopper’s Ball has been an (almost) annual event for more than two decades, returning to the Kent Stage every December with a lineup of finger-style acoustic guitarists from around the country to raise money for charity. This year’s is the 21st edition, and a portion of the proceeds...
20 Best Things to Do in Mentor, OH
Mentor is a historical, scenic, family-friendly city in the northeastern part of Ohio that provides endless entertainment and fun opportunities. From historic buildings to state parks and lakes, and a whole lot more—you’ll surely have the best time exploring the city!. Go on relaxing nature trips, hike the...
Greater Cleveland’s largest non-profits, ranked 1 to 100 based on annual revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Like people and businesses, non-profits took a hard hit during the first year of the pandemic. However, out of the more than 2,900 non-profits in Greater Cleveland, 100 still managed to generate more than $15 million in revenue, according to the latest federal tax documents. Four organizations...
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Come to Peninsula for an Evening of Small-Town Holiday Charm
Thu 12/1 @ 5-8PM Enjoy some bucolic, small-town holiday charm in the village of Peninsula Thursday when it hosts its Candlelight Walk. You can imagine you’re in one of those hokey, heartwarming Hallmark holiday specials as you join others for the luminaria-lit walk and the 6pm tree-lighting on the Bronson Church green. There’ll be caroling by singers from Woodridge and Kent Roosevelt high school to enhance the holiday spirit and a program inside the church.
12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Kitty on your holiday gift list? Medina Meow Fix opens adoption location near square
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina Meow Fix, a local organization working to help achieve population and illness control of feral, free-roaming and abandoned domesticated cats, has finally gotten a building to use for its operations. Keri Huff started Medina Meow Fix in partnership with Alleycats and Aristocats, a not-for-profit cat rescue...
Explore Little Italy During Its Holiday Art Walk
Sun 12/4 @ noon-5PM Cleveland’s Little Italy is a charming neighborhood in any season, but it’s especially lovely during the holidays when a meal at one of its multitude of both traditional and contemporary restaurants or a drink in one of its many bars feels cozy and reassuring.
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
’Tis the season for Handmade Treasures in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS – Seasonal popup shop Handmade Treasures has returned for its third year in Middleburg Heights, offering shoppers creative options and saving them time when searching for unique, handcrafted gifts. Located next to Petco at 6879 Southland Drive in Southland Shopping Center, 60 merchants – 15 of which...
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winterland Tree Lighting on Public Square
The City of Cleveland lit up its Christmas tree as part of its Winterland celebration on Public Square. Here's what we saw.
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
15+ Holiday Events Around Cleveland to Enjoy This Winter
Skating, Santa, Krampus, holiday lights and more await
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Video: Public Square tree lighting lights up the night
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open
It's that time of year again; time for Cleveland Metroparks' tobogganing!
