ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Fingers Fly As Woodchoppers Ball Returns to the Kent Stage

The Woodchopper’s Ball has been an (almost) annual event for more than two decades, returning to the Kent Stage every December with a lineup of finger-style acoustic guitarists from around the country to raise money for charity. This year’s is the 21st edition, and a portion of the proceeds...
KENT, OH
cohaitungchi.com

20 Best Things to Do in Mentor, OH

Mentor is a historical, scenic, family-friendly city in the northeastern part of Ohio that provides endless entertainment and fun opportunities. From historic buildings to state parks and lakes, and a whole lot more—you’ll surely have the best time exploring the city!. Go on relaxing nature trips, hike the...
MENTOR, OH
coolcleveland.com

Come to Peninsula for an Evening of Small-Town Holiday Charm

Thu 12/1 @ 5-8PM Enjoy some bucolic, small-town holiday charm in the village of Peninsula Thursday when it hosts its Candlelight Walk. You can imagine you’re in one of those hokey, heartwarming Hallmark holiday specials as you join others for the luminaria-lit walk and the 6pm tree-lighting on the Bronson Church green. There’ll be caroling by singers from Woodridge and Kent Roosevelt high school to enhance the holiday spirit and a program inside the church.
PENINSULA, OH
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Explore Little Italy During Its Holiday Art Walk

Sun 12/4 @ noon-5PM Cleveland’s Little Italy is a charming neighborhood in any season, but it’s especially lovely during the holidays when a meal at one of its multitude of both traditional and contemporary restaurants or a drink in one of its many bars feels cozy and reassuring.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland pedestrian killed

Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy