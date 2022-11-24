ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

kz1043.com

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. — One person dies in an apparent crash in Dodge County. The sheriff’s office says the victim was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road in the township of Chester shortly before 10:00 Saturday morning. It is believed that the driver was northbound...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Body Found Inside Dodge County Vehicle

There are questions to answer about a dead body found inside a vehicle in Dodge County. Deputies found the person’s body Saturday morning outside the tiny town of Chester. Investigators say it looks like the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch and culvert. There is no...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
fortatkinsononline.com

Two-car collision in Ixonia leaves one dead, another seriously injured

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that a two-car collision in the town of Ixonia has resulted in the death of a motorist. A second motorist is reported to have serious injuries. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath, deputies responded to the scene of the crash on...
IXONIA, WI
Fox11online.com

Death under investigation in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it has started an investigation after finding a person dead in their vehicle Saturday morning. Authorities say they were notified at 9:53 a.m. for someone who was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester, near Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI

CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
CALEDONIA, WI
WISN

21-year-old dies after crashing into a tree in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on County Highway near U.S. Highway 151 in the township of Trenton. According to Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the deputy attempted to stop the car but was unsuccessful and later found the car had crashed into a tree next to the roadway.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving

DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
DELAVAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
kz1043.com

Fond du Lac man killed in Dodge County crash

TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man is dead following a crash in Dodge County. The sheriff’s office says a deputy spotted the victim speeding along County Highway C in the town of Trenton around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. As the officer started to pursue the...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI

