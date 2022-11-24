Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
Chinese university students sent home amid protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.
Comments / 0