ABC News
NeNe Leakes' son Brentt leaves hospital 2 months after stroke, heart failure
NeNe Leakes gave fans an update on her son Brentt's health nearly two months after he suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to show the progress Brentt, 23, has made in his recovery since the Sept. 26 health scare, showing him "walking and talking" around the hospital.
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Autopsy Reports Reveal Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller Died From Accidental Fentanyl Intoxication
Earlier this year, Tytyana Miller, the daughter of hip-hop mogul Master P, died under the suspicion of a possible drug overdose. Details have now been released that reveal her cause of death. According to The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the 25-year-old Miller passed away from accidental fentanyl intoxication. The...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Wendy Williams and Son Reportedly Not in Contact Since Her Recent Release From Rehab
Wendy Williams has always professed her love for her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. But amid Williams' public health and reported substance abuse struggles, their relationship has been strained.
Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm on the Mend'
The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams wore 7 different bridal looks for her two-day wedding ceremony to Simon Guobadia
The reality star wed Guobadia in a traditional Nigerian ceremony on Friday and in an American ceremony Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of 6 Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do...
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding
Nene Leakes gave us glam during her good friend, Porsha Williams' lavish wedding.
Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed
Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’
Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
