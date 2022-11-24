Upcoming rail strikes are unlikely to be called off, Mick Lynch hinted on Thursday after meeting the new transport secretary.The RMT union general secretary said he was expecting a “constructive meeting” as he arrived at the Department for Transport (DfT) headquarters.But after meeting Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the planned eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January.Asked if the RMT would call off the pre-Christmas action, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we gave a two-week period – it’s gone past that now, it’s nearly two and a...

