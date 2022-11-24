Read full article on original website
A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns
Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
These two stocks can beat the recession and capitalise on a recovery
There is nothing like a recession to weed out weak companies. For far too long, many businesses had assumed that easy money was a constant and they did not need to maintain sound finances. Similarly, too many companies that lacked a competitive advantage had been able to survive thanks to favourable monetary and fiscal policies that are now quickly coming to an end.
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November. The unexpected death of the young crypto founder - confirmed by the company in a statement on Sunday night - has left many in the financial markets sector shocked.
Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn
Housing could be about to become a key policy puzzle for the Federal Reserve. Market activity has fallen for nine consecutive months and home sales were down 28.4% in October from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors, with some economists warning that prices could plummet 20% next year as the broader slowdown kicks in.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Lufax And SoFi: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Wall Street indices closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing in the red while the Dow ended the session higher. Investors and traders balanced the possibilities of a slower rate hike going further and strong retail earnings with concerns of COVID-19 lockdowns and protests in China. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention on Sunday evening:
Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns. Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16...
Tuesday briefing: What’s behind angry protests against China’s ‘deadly’ Covid restrictions
In today’s newsletter: A timeline of increasing dissent as Chinese citizens demand ‘food, not PCR tests’ and blame Xi Jinping’s government for restrictions they say have cost lives
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
Chinese university students sent home amid protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major cities. Some anti-virus restrictions...
The stock market has another 8% to climb in 2022 as a resilient economy will buck expectations for either a hard or a soft landing, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni says
The stock market could surge another 8% before year-end as the economy proves resilient, according to Ed Yardeni. Yardeni said strong consumers could prevent the economy from experiencing any "landing" at all. "The consumer just didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending," Yardeni said. Veteran investment strategist Ed...
