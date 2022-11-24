ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns

Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
msn.com

These two stocks can beat the recession and capitalise on a recovery

There is nothing like a recession to weed out weak companies. For far too long, many businesses had assumed that easy money was a constant and they did not need to maintain sound finances. Similarly, too many companies that lacked a competitive advantage had been able to survive thanks to favourable monetary and fiscal policies that are now quickly coming to an end.
msn.com

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Lufax And SoFi: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Wall Street indices closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing in the red while the Dow ended the session higher. Investors and traders balanced the possibilities of a slower rate hike going further and strong retail earnings with concerns of COVID-19 lockdowns and protests in China. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention on Sunday evening:
msn.com

Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns. Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16...
Leader Telegram

Chinese university students sent home amid protests

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major cities. Some anti-virus restrictions...
msn.com

The stock market has another 8% to climb in 2022 as a resilient economy will buck expectations for either a hard or a soft landing, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni says

The stock market could surge another 8% before year-end as the economy proves resilient, according to Ed Yardeni. Yardeni said strong consumers could prevent the economy from experiencing any "landing" at all. "The consumer just didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending," Yardeni said. Veteran investment strategist Ed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy