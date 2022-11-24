Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Suspicious Person Investigation Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest of Wanted Subject
Delaware State Police have arrested Brandon Brown, 28, of Harrington, DE following a suspicious person investigation that occurred on Sunday night. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a trooper responded to Sycamore Road in the area of Beaver Damn Road, Laurel for a suspicious person walking down the roadway carrying a gas can. Upon arrival, troopers contacted the subject identified as Brandon Brown. A computer search revealed Brown had three warrants for his arrest for his involvement in two burglaries and an identity theft that occurred during November in the Laurel area. Brown was taken into custody without incident and discovered to be in possession of a large knife, approximately .021 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and stolen electronics.
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Stands Off With Police
GOLDSBORO, Md. - A Goldsboro man got into an hours long stand-off with police after threatening to shoot a tow truck driver. According to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 28, police were dispatched to Main Street in Goldsboro after a tow truck driver had a shotgun pointed at him.
WGMD Radio
1 Arrested after Leaving Scene of Ellendale Crash
Ellendale emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision Saturday morning just before 10 at the intersection of Route 113 and 16. Officials say injuries were minor. The driver of an Altima turned left onto Route 113 – into the path of a westbound Toyota and they collided – in front of a state trooper. The 25 year old driver of the Altima removed the license plate – the vehicle was not his – and ran off – he was arrested by Delaware State Police near the scene and charged with multiple traffic violations:
WGMD Radio
Traffic Stop Near Seaford Ends in Two Arrests for Drugs
Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop near Seaford Friday night. Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle on Old Furnace Road in the area of Eskridge Road with an improper brake light and failure to properly signal while turning. Troopers contacted the driver, 45 year old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and the passenger 44 year old Deshawn Magee of Seaford. A computer check showed Deshields had a suspended license and an active warrant out of JP Court. He was arrested. While speaking with Magee troopers saw suspected drugs in plain view and he was arrested after a short struggle with police.
The Dispatch
Five Suspects Arrested After Downtown OC Armed Robbery
OCEAN CITY — Resort police officers are investigating an armed carjacking downtown that led to a multiple-county pursuit and ended with a fiery crash in Dorchester County. Early last Friday morning, a concerned citizen informed Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of Wicomico Street. While officers were on their way to investigate the report, they were dispatched to the area of Dorchester Street for a reported armed carjacking with a handgun, according to police reports.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Lincoln Area
On November 23, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
shoredailynews.com
Drug abuse leads to crime for Oak Hall man
A 25-year-old Oak Hall man testified Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court that using illegal drugs since he was 10 led him to commit a series of crimes. Timothy John Vanhart will be behind bars for nine years. Judge W. Revell Lewis III revoked previous suspended sentences leaving the defendant with two years to serve. The judge then sentenced Vanhart to two years for burglary and grand larceny in one incident, four years for burglary, attempted burglary, and destruction of property in another case, and a year for wounding a fellow inmate at the Accomack Jail.
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
WGMD Radio
Three Injured in Route 9 Crash West of Lewes Friday Night
A mother and daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash around 8:15 Friday night at Route 9 and Hudson Road west of Lewes. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 28 year old woman was westbound on Route 9 when an eastbound Toyota driven by a 23 year old man was in the left turn lane to turn onto Hudson Road. Police say the driver of the Toyota failed to see the Kia and turned in front of it. The driver of the Kia and her 4-year old daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was treated for minor injuries – a passenger in the Toyota was not injured.
WDEL 1150AM
Weekend fires leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators are working to determine what sparked a pair of fires over the weekend, one which left a man critically injured, and another in which a man was found dead inside a burning house. Five Points Fire Company crews were called to the 100 block of...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Missing Selbyville Man
UPDATED – 4:30pm The Gold Alert issued for John Vittek on November 25, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 4 has been canceled. He has been located. A Gold Alert has been issued for 86 year old John Vittek of Selbyville. Delaware State Police say he was last seen Thanksgiving Day in the Selbyville area, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Vittek is white, 5′ 11” and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.
firststateupdate.com
Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. Officials said on November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times.
WMDT.com
Cambridge woman arrested on more than 250 counts of fraud, theft
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge woman arrested earlier this year for fraud is facing additional charges. In September, 22-year-old Jayonna Best was arrested on 120 counts of theft and fraud after it was discovered that she was allegedly photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites. Since this arrest, police say 38 additional victims have come forward with more than $80,000 of merchandise/services stolen from May 2021 through September 2022.
WMDT.com
Magnolia man arrested for shooting that injured one
DOVER, Del. – A Magnolia man has been charged following a shooting that injured one Monday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a large crowd and a 24-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
