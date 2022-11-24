Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Mandy Rose Talks About Being Compared To Trish Stratus, Says She Wants To Prove Herself
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women’s Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want Another Match Against Cody Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran of pro wrestling, and he has competed for several decades. The Natural has squared off against numerous top talent in AEW so far, including his brother Cody Rhodes. Despite this, he doesn’t want to have another match against Cody Rhodes. The Natural began...
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage News On WWE Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILER)
The WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches are upon and now we know what the main event will likely be. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event will feature the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. While NXT has had WarGames matches from 2017 to 2021, WWE’s Chief Content Officer made the announcement in September that WarGames was coming to the main roster featuring the stars of Raw & Smackdown.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Would Hit Matt Riddle's Bong
WWE has kept up with the changing of the times in a myriad of ways, like the noticeable difference in the company's approach to marijuana. Not only did WWE change its wellness policy to omit marijuana use as an offense, as referenced by Booker T earlier this year, but the company has also become a lot more comfortable with cannabis humor being on television. Matt Riddle is a crucial factor in that change and has taken on most of the 420 humor during his time on "Raw," whether solo or in RK-Bro with the sidelined Randy Orton. Another WWE Hall of Famer – Teddy Long – recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about his views on the differences between this current era and his time with the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Famer Makes In-Ring Return At Indie Event With FTR
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat made his in-ring return on Sunday. Steamboat teamed with the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to defeat Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis, and Brock Anderson. The match happened at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" event in Raleigh, North Carolina.
tjrwrestling.net
The Bloodline Wins Men’s WarGames Match After Sami Zayn Declares 100% Loyalty
Sami Zayn is officially a part of The Bloodline. The main event for WWE Survivor Series was Men’s WarGames Match that featured The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) squaring off against Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens). Earlier during the show prior to the bout, there was some tension in The Bloodline with the faction having trust issues with Zayn, however, the “Tribal Chief” cleared it up with the “Honorary Uce” before the match took place.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Performs In Survivor Series 2022 Cold Open
Ozzy Osbourne featured on the cold open for the Survivor Series premium live event. The big four premium live event is always treated as one of the marquee events and the stars were out in the cold open for the event as Ozzy Osbourne would perform the theme for the event, ending the performance with a welcome to the structure with his haunting laugh echoing at the end of the cold open.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Details Conversation With Ozzy Osbourne Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames
WWE was "making war just for fun" on Sunday. At last night's annual Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, the show kicked off with Ozzy Osbourne making a surprise appearance in the opening video package, singing the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" while sitting on his trademark throne. During the...
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss Wants To Evolve As A Character
Alexa Bliss is eager to get more creative. Bliss is a star in WWE, and has been for years now a three-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion, two-time WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, as well as three reigns as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Earlier this month, Bliss and Asuka had the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for just five days, however, Bliss is already focused on new goals as we get closer to 2023.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns “Heated” At Kevin Owens After WarGames Match Due To Unplanned Spot
Roman Reigns was apparently about a spot during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series due to something involving Kevin Owens. The main event of WWE Survivor Series was the Men’s WarGames match. It was a 5-on-5 double ring surrounded by a steel cage with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns leading The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and Sami Zayn into battle against The Brawling Brutes team of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland & Butch.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Says They Ended Their Relationship With Teddy Hart
A current AEW star has confirmed that they no longer have a relationship with Teddy Hart, stating that they “don’t associate with him anymore.”. Teddy Hart – a member of the famed Hart wrestling family – has proved a controversial figure for many years. Recently a documentary series entitled ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’ aired on Hulu, looking at the darker side of the one-time WWE protege.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (November 26)
The results are in for NJPW STRONG Showdown. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) aired their NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 26, 2022, with the matches being taped at Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood on October 16, 2022. The show broadcasted on NJPW World. Here are the full results...
October 17, 2005 Observer Newsletter: Jim Ross removed from WWE television, No Mercy recap
Jim Ross removed from Raw announcing position, a recap of WWE No Mercy, and more.
tjrwrestling.net
Maria Kanellis On Why The Kingdom Signed With AEW
After having a discussion with WWE, Maria Kanellis said her and Mike Bennett felt like All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was their home. Both Kanellis and Bennett have previously been in WWE, with the two joining the company in 2017 before they were ultimately released back in 2020. Their next move would be working with Ring of Honor (ROH) until they went on hiatus in 2021 after their ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw News: Becky Lynch Appearance, Commercial-Free First Hour
Becky Lynch is back on WWE Monday Night Raw while the first hour will be presented commercial-free. At WWE Survivor Series this past Saturday, former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was back in a WWE ring for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury at SummerSlam on July 30th. Lynch was part of Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s team in the WarGames match that opened Survivor Series. It was Lynch’s months in nearly four months.
tjrwrestling.net
Paul Heyman Heaps Praise On Sami Zayn’s Recent WWE Work
Paul Heyman has explained why Sami Zayn is a regular fixture with The Bloodline and says he brings something to the group no one was prepared for. At Survivor Series, Sami Zayn proved once and for all where his loyalty lay as he took out his long-time friend Kevin Owens with a low blow and a Helluva Kick before leaving him at the mercy of long-time doubter Jey Uso. Zayn was embraced by Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline after the match with his place in the group looking more assured than ever.
tjrwrestling.net
TJRWrestling WWE Survivor Series 2022 Preview
It’s WWE Survivor Series featuring men’s and women’s WarGames for the first time on the main roster on a card with five matches with two titles on the line. John: I am really looking forward to this year’s Survivor Series. It’s weird writing about a card with only five matches, but just knowing how Triple H booked the NXT WarGames shows in the past, they will definitely be able to fill up three hours and even more with this card. I do feel bad for some wrestlers that aren’t on the show, but it’s a big roster, so some people are going to be left out.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Set For Major International Event In January 2023
It looks like WWE will be heading far from home once again with a report saying the company will be holding a major international event in early 2023. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of reasons in the wrestling world. The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ring, the return to WWE of Cody Rhodes, the rise and rise of Logan Paul, the All Out fight between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, and of course, the retirement of Vince McMahon.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Update On William Regal’s AEW Future
The future of William Regal in AEW appears to be clearer following his walking out on Jon Moxley on Dynamite after Moxley told him to “run and never come back.”. William Regal strode into AEW back at Revolution in early 2022 when he stopped Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley from beating each other up and bringing them together as the Blackpool Combat Club. Over the next several months, the group added Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to its ranks but good things don’t last forever.
Comments / 0