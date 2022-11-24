ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Prosecutors drop charges against one man, proceed against another in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

4man
4d ago

Kim Foxx should be put in prison for dereliction of duty. What a worthless disgrace of a human being she is.

Reply(4)
5
4man
4d ago

Guilty by association. Didn’t nothing to stop it. Foxx has turned the justice system into a joke

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago ‘Kia boy’ has a felony gun case pending in restorative justice court, where wrongs are addressed with ‘peace circles,’ prosecutors say

Chicago — Tavion Griffin was given a gift after prosecutors accused him of carrying a gun in a West Side convenience store on September 5. His case was assigned to a “restorative justice” court, where criminal charges can be washed away by participating in “restorative conferences and peace circles.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men charged after 2 CPD officers injured while responding to Gold Coast fight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two officers are injured after a fight spilled out of a Gold Coast bar into the Street Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to multiple people fighting in the 0-100 block of West Division Street around 5:45 p.m. The bar where this happened just opened a few months ago. The owner of Gold Coast Social, a country bar that just opened a few weeks ago, said he called police. Staff explained that there were about 70 people inside watching the Mexico versus Argentina World Cup game. Witnesses say after Mexico lost, some fans got aggressive. The owner said...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

6-time felon boarded a CTA bus with a long gun, prosecutors say

Chicago — A six-time convicted felon is facing new charges after allegedly boarding a CTA bus with a long gun on Friday evening. Chicago police responded to a call of a person boarding a bus with a long gun around 9:30 p.m. They pulled the bus over in the 3200 block of West Chicago and found a passenger who matched the description of the man who allegedly had a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bagnowski said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Two teens, 13 and 16, shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening. According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Chinatown

CHICAGO - Two men were grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the Chinatown neighborhood. The pair, 41 and 40, were sitting in a room on the first floor around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 24th Street when gunfire came through the wall and grazed both of them in the head, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy