Windy and warmer Tuesday with evening thundershowers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — After a cold start Tuesday, afternoon highs reach into the mid to upper 50s with a gusty south-southeast wind. Expect sustained speeds between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Be sure all holiday decorations are secure.
Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — With Thanksgiving behind us, families are spending the next few weeks shopping for Christmas trees. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says there doesn't look to be a national shortage like last year, but there is something else you may want to keep in mind.
Pokagon Toboggan Run opens, anticipates 100,000 riders
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run is officially open for the season. The ride runs Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through February 26. Nicky Ball with the park expects about 100,000 people to ride this year. She says it's one of only two refrigerated toboggan...
Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Elkhart man
ELKHART, Ind. (WFFT) - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old black man. Garvin Roberson, 6-foot-3-inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, has been missing since 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Roberson was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black...
Children's zoo mourns death of Zuri, oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo has announced the death of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S. Zoo staff says Zuri had been experiencing decreased appetite and abdominal pain. She was treated for several days before her symptoms got worse and her prognosis for recovery was grave.
Carroll football team welcomed back at school Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll football team was welcomed back to school on Monday to a "Walk of Champions" after finishing as the IHSAA Class 6A state runner-ups over the weekend. The Chargers fell to Center Grove in the Class 6A state title game 35-9 on Friday night...
Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
Coroner releases identity of man found shot on Rockhill Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a man that had been shot on Rockhill Street Sunday. Police say they responded to a call about a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Rockhill Street Sunday afternoon around noon. They found Montreale Cornelius...
Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history
People learned the history of Christmas traditions from as early as the 18th century, as well as the history of Fort Wayne at the Christmas at the Fort event. Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history. People learned the history of Christmas traditions from as early as the...
One seriously injured in shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police say a man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition tonight after a shooting on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Monroe Street at 6:24 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from...
Man with life-threatening injuries after Downtown Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the 1000 block of Rockhill Street. Medics took one man to a Fort Wayne hospital with a gunshot wound around noon. He had life-threatening injuries when he arrived. Police say someone shot him after a...
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
Coffman sets new program record for coaching victories
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Anthony Roberts had a game-high 23 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne to a 106-41 victory over Bluffton on Sunday (Nov. 27). The win was Jon Coffman's 143rd victory with the 'Dons. He is now the program leader in coaching victories, passing Andy Piazza who won 142 games from 1987 to 1996.
Three boys accused of intentionally starting house fire in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office questioned three boys about their connection to a house fire Saturday afternoon. Police say they responded to the fire in the 7800 block of East CR 500 S around 5 p.m. Three boys who were seen running from the scene...
Police: Fort Wayne teen shot man who punched him in the face
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an 18-year-old shot a man who punched him in the face near Spatz and Senate avenues late Sunday. Investigators have charged 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. with aggravated battery. A probable cause affidavit released today says officers responded to Spatz and...
Mathew Cramer sentenced to life in prison for murder, dismemberment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mathew Cramer will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing and dismembering Shane Nguyen in April of 2021. A judge sentenced 22-year-old Cramer to life in prison without parole Monday for beating 55-year-old Nguyen to death in a storage unit and hacking his body with a machete.
Mother pleads guilty in beating death of 9-year-old son
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The mother of a child who was beaten to death in December 2021 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of neglect. In a document from the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Jenna M. Miller has pleaded guilty to one level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent and two level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
