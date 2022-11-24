Read full article on original website
Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shed Gains as Metacade Presale Attracts Investors
Despite the cryptocurrency bear market, there were some flashes of hope for the major coins. Traders had high expectations with the Ethereum Merge and that helped to spur gains in Ethereum Classic (ETC). For Ripple (XRP) it was the potential end to the long-running SEC court case that has affected the price. Meanwhile, investors looking for something new are snapping up Metacade throughout the project’s presale. The MCADE utility token will provide loads of features like play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse themes to supercharge future growth.
Cardano hits a new milestone, but where are the buyers?
Cardano native token lost 3% in 24 hours. Cardano hit the highest level of assets minted on the blockchain. ADA remains on a downtrend and could find lower levels. The number of assets minted on the Cardano (ADA/USD) blockchain has hit a new milestone of 7,055,456. The increase in the native assets comes after the Vasil hard fork in September. It shows the impact the upgrade has played on attracting users to the Cardano blockchain.
Dogecoin confirms a breakout after Elon Musk news. Time to buy?
Musk’s hint of Twitter payment has increased speculation of DOGE utility. Just what the Dogecoin community has been waiting for – Elon Musk’s hint at DOGE payments on Twitter. On November 27, Musk shared slides of “Twitter company talk.” Musk’s slides showed that Twitter had made significant milestones since the billionaire investor bought the social media giant. These include an increase in new user signups and active minutes.
BNB initiates a mini breakout even as economist thinks Binance is the same as FTX
Crypto critic Roubini has accused a “shady” Binance. The cryptocurrency could hit $330 soon, and $360 next. Binance (BNB/USD) pushed above $295, setting the cryptocurrency on the course above $300. The area around $295 has been a minor resistance zone, although BNB has since fallen back to $292. Investors would be curious whether the current slowdown is a correction back, with a price of $330 in sight. But then, Binance has also come under sharp criticism.
What crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks of BTC before a reversal occurs
Bitcoin could undergo another Capitulation event around Christmas – Cowen. The cryptocurrency is consolidating but lacks an upside momentum. When will Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) bottom-up after slipping below the crucial $19,000 level? Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen believes Bitcoin has to undergo one capitulation event before a price reversal. Cowen examines the historical patterns to explain when this is likely to occur.
Router Protocol to test new cross-chain capabilities at ETHIndia
Router Protocol is bringing cross-chain dApps to the fore at ETHIndia. The team will test new cross-chain capabilities to spotlight interoperability at the event. Router Protocol’s technology stack makes it easier for blockchain projects to attract users. Router Protocol’s cross-chain capabilities on display at ETHIndia. Router Protocol, an...
Ethereum price prediction as crypto risks continue
Ethereum price pulled back on Monday. DeFi, gaming, and NFTs activity have dropped sharply. It also dropped because of the ongoing China protests. Ethereum price came under intense pressure on Monday as global risks pushed asset prices lower. ETH/USD plunged to 1,170, which was the lowest level since November 23rd. It is a few points above this month’s low of 1,075. Other coins like BTC, XRP, MOB, COCOS, and FLUX also plunged.
Astar Network introduces its all-in-one tool for WASM smart contract developers
Astar Network’s Swanky tool is now available to WASM smart contract developers. The all-in-one tool contains the Swanky CLI and the Swanky Node. Astar Network supports both the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM) smart contract environments. Astar Network launches Swanky. Astar Network, the smart contract platform for...
Manage multiple wallets and private keys on Polygon’s MasterKey2.0
Billions worth of crypto assets disappeared on FTX. Education about handling personal wallets needs to be improved. MasterKey2.0 was launched to protect crypto assets and private keys. Billions worth of crypto assets disappeared on FTX, which was one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world. It is an incident...
