7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
UTSA
Germany’s second straight double-double lifts UTSA over UIW, 68-62
SAN ANTONIO – Jacob Germany churned out his second-straight double-double performance on Monday night as UTSA beat cross-town school UIW 68-62 in the first-ever meeting between the two San Antonio programs. UTSA (5-3) snapped a two-game skid, capping off the 210 San Antonio Shootout with a win in the...
UTSA
Jenkins earns C-USA Player of the Week honors
DALLAS – Newcomer Jordyn Jenkins earned her first Conference USA Player of the Week honor, announced the conference office on Monday afternoon. Jenkins is the first Roadrunner to earn a weekly conference accolade since teammate Elyssa Coleman earned Freshman of the Week last season on Nov. 22, 2021. Although this is her first C-USA weekly award, Jenkins also earned a weekly conference award once when playing at USC - on Feb. 14, 2022, when she was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.
tpr.org
Tickets on sale for December's UTSA championship game, Alamo Bowl
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Tickets are now on sale for two major college football games at the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio in December.
iheart.com
UTSA Breaks Into AP Top 25, Moves Up In USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Following a 34-31 comeback victory over UTEP on Saturday, UTSA has broken into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season at No 23 and moved up one spot to 24th in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Roadrunners moved into the AP Top 25...
247Sports
North Texas clinches Conference USA title spot, rematch with UTSA in victory over Rice
DENTON — When North Texas walked off the field at the Alamodome in October, the goal was always getting back in December. Four games later and the Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 Conference USA) have done just that. A 21-17 win over Rice (5-7, 3-5) on Saturday afternoon punched UNT’s ticket to the C-USA championship for the first time since 2017. North Texas’ opponent will be UTSA.
fox4news.com
North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Couple who graduated from UTSA gets engaged during Saturday’s game at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA’s game at the Alamodome Saturday ended in an unforgettable comeback and a surprise proposal for two alumni. Jose De Los Santos Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Christen Medina on the field. Both of them graduated from UTSA in 2020. With all smiles, Christen said YES!
KSAT 12
Dubose, Brennan race past Lake Travis, will face Westlake next; Smithson Valley tops Fulshear; Boerne crushes Port Lavaca Calhoun
It didn’t take long to get the tryptophan out of our collective system this past Friday!. After a wild weekend of frenetic third-round action, seven high school football teams from the greater San Antonio area are still alive in the UIL playoffs. Brennan is now the last Class 6A squad from the Alamo City left standing after an historic win over Lake Travis, while Smithson Valley and Boerne join a dwindling list of teams now three wins away from a state title. That’s right. Three weeks from now, we will crown UIL State Champions at AT&T Stadium. The best of the best are rising to the top.
texashsfootball.com
High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth
New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
The closest the tour will get to the Alamo City is Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
A guide to San Antonio's beloved Southtown neighborhood
San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood has it all.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample...
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
KSAT 12
Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
