Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
A family recipe for a beloved Bosnian dish
Every family has that one dish, the recipe that takes you back to childhood. Starting this month, NPR's sharing your kitchen gems in a series called All Things We're Cooking. We asked our audience to send us their special family recipes, and we're sharing those favorites along with the stories behind them. Today, we're hearing from Miriam Madetovic (ph), who shares a silly name her family uses for a beloved Bosnian dish.
NPR
Two friends tell the story of their reunion after years of separation
In this week's StoryCorps, two childhood friends from Hong Kong who were separated in their youth and eventually reunited as adults in the United States. It's Friday. Time for StoryCorps. Today, a story about friendship. Pak Yan and Joe Chan were born in Hong Kong and inseparable as kids. They learned to ride bikes together and walked each other to school every day. But in the sixth grade, Joe's family moved to the U.S., leaving Pak wondering what became of his best friend.
NPR
Inflation makes food insecurity top of mind for many this holiday season
Audio will be available later today. Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot speaks with Morning Edition about food insecurity.
Comments / 0