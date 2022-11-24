In this week's StoryCorps, two childhood friends from Hong Kong who were separated in their youth and eventually reunited as adults in the United States. It's Friday. Time for StoryCorps. Today, a story about friendship. Pak Yan and Joe Chan were born in Hong Kong and inseparable as kids. They learned to ride bikes together and walked each other to school every day. But in the sixth grade, Joe's family moved to the U.S., leaving Pak wondering what became of his best friend.

2 DAYS AGO