Women’s Basketball Falls to Rice, 66-58
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Career-high scoring efforts by Janiah Barker and Jada Malone were not enough as the Texas A&M women's basketball team lost Sunday afternoon's game to the Rice Owls, 66-58, inside Reed Arena. Barker recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and a career-best 12 rebounds....
Aggie Pairing Earns All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M's Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned Southeastern Conference honors, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the SEC and were based on the athletes' regular season performance. Lednicky was named to the All-SEC and All-Freshman...
A&M 38, LSU 23: Postgame Notes and Quotes
Postgame notes, quotes and press conference video from Texas A&M's 38-23 win over No. 6 LSU at Kyle Field. The Aggies racked up 429 yards of total offense in the victory, marking the fifth time this season they have surpassed the 400-yard mark in the category. The 38-23 victory over...
