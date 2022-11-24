Club Q owners receive Thanksgiving call from President Biden, First Lady

Thanksgiving morning, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden called Club Q owner Nic Grzecka and co-owner Matthew Haynes to offer condolences following last weekend’s mass shooting which killed five people including two Club Q employees and injured at least 18 more.

The Bidens offered support and thanked Grzecka and Haynes for the contributions the two have made to the LGBTQ community.

President Biden on Thursday said he has plans to pass a bill banning assault rifles during the lame-duck session before the next Congress forms.

"I'm going to do it whenever — I got to make that assessment as I get in and start counting the votes," Biden said on his way to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family in Nantucket.

There has been a surge of mass shootings and killings leading up the holiday season. Tuesday, a night manager opened fire in a Walmart break room killing 6, wounding at least half a dozen more. Saturday at midnight, a gunman killed 5 people and wounded at least 17 more at Club Q. Four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, Nov. 13.

Witnesses said that patrons of the club prevented more deaths by tackling the shooter and taking their weapons. Suspect Anderson Aldrich, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for their first appearance looking disheveled and spaced out with face and neck wounds — likely from blows to the head patrons inflicted once they were disarmed.

Their attorneys said in court filings the suspect is non-binary and referred to Aldrich as “Mx."

Grzecka noted in his Instagram message that the Diversus Walk-In Crisis Center is closed for the holiday weekend, but will be open Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is located at 115 South Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs. Text TALK to 38255.

Grzecka also praised Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez and Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Nancy Henjum for their work in helping set up a crisis center for his employees and the community.

Mayor John Suthers told the Gazette he has talked to the owners of the club as well.

“I am hopeful that on Monday, after this holiday weekend, Mr. Suthers will be ready to reach out to start working with our community, to provide the support and resources needed TODAY, next week and the future to follow,” Grzecka said.