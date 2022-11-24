Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
GoDucks.com
Late Surge Sparks Bounceback Win
PORTLAND — Despite some tense moments in the second half, the Oregon women's basketball never trailed Sunday and bounced back from its first loss with an 86-78 win over Michigan State to close out the Phil Knight Invitational at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Four Ducks scored in double figures, led...
GoDucks.com
Ducks Earn No. 10 National Seed, Will Host NCAA 1st/2nd Rounds
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team, the No. 10 national seed, will start its NCAA Tournament run Friday night against Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. inside Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks were chosen as one of 16 hosts when the 64-team bracket was revealed Sunday on the NCAA Selection Show.
GoDucks.com
Ducks Dig Deep To Beat Villanova
PORTLAND — With just six healthy scholarship players available, the Oregon men's basketball team showed tremendous heart Sunday in beating Villanova, 74-67, to close out the Phil Knight Invitational at Chiles Center. The Ducks trailed for only 38 seconds, but among those brief moments was a 67-64 deficit with...
GoDucks.com
No. 18 Oregon, Michigan State Meet Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — No. 18 Oregon and Michigan State will meet Sunday in the third-place game at the Phil Knight Invitational, with tip-off set for 10 a.m. PT on ESPN2 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Ducks (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season Thursday in the semifinal round...
GoDucks.com
Ducks Run Out of Gas Against No. 12 Michigan State
PORTLAND — Senior Will Richardson net a season-high 28 points, but the Ducks ran out of bodies down the stretch, falling 74-70 to Michigan State on Friday night. Oregon started out strong and was in control for much of the first half. Kel'el Ware got his first career start and hit consecutive three pointers to give Oregon its first lead of the game, a 10-7 advantage. The Ducks continued to play hard on defense, creating a 20-12 advantage for Oregon, their largest lead of the half.
GoDucks.com
Lead Dissolves In Loss To OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A three-touchdown lead late in the third quarter with a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game beginning to appear over the horizon instead ended in defeat Saturday for the Oregon football team. After trailing early to the Beavers, the Ducks used one of their patented surges...
Comments / 0