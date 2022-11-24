PORTLAND — Senior Will Richardson net a season-high 28 points, but the Ducks ran out of bodies down the stretch, falling 74-70 to Michigan State on Friday night. Oregon started out strong and was in control for much of the first half. Kel'el Ware got his first career start and hit consecutive three pointers to give Oregon its first lead of the game, a 10-7 advantage. The Ducks continued to play hard on defense, creating a 20-12 advantage for Oregon, their largest lead of the half.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO