savvygardening.com
Make a Christmas hanging basket as part of your winter outdoor decor
I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
iheart.com
Rtia's post Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pie
Leftover turkey is a “star” in this delicious, easy pot pie!. 3 cups cooked turkey or chicken, large dice or cut into pieces, or more to taste. Peas and carrots, frozen, thawed – as many as you like. Melt butter and stir in flour. Cook just for...
The sweet potato casserole feud that almost imploded Thanksgiving
It's 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning — a good three hours before the daylong cooking marathon typically begins. I'm awakened by rustling and light banging coming from the kitchen of my mom's childhood home. After stumbling around in the dark to find my glasses and a robe, I sneak into the hallway, where I run into my mom, who was also heading downstairs to check out the commotion.
princesspinkygirl.com
Christmas Jello Pie
Our easy Christmas Jello Pie recipe can be prepared in 20 minutes and has 3 festive layers of fluffy filling that sit inside a no-cook graham cracker crumb crust. Made with whipped cream, red and green jello, a few drops of food dye, and a homemade buttery graham cracker base, this no-bake jello pie is the best light and creamy dessert to serve after a delightful holiday dinner.
Her father's fudge recipe brings back childhood memories of the Midwest
A young Jan Kincaid Clifford wasn't even tall enough to reach the stove. That didn't stop her from stirring the pot. And stirring. And stirring. Her dad's recipe requires patience, but it pays off.
Cherokee Indian fried bread
Cherokee Indian fried bread/Cherokee biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. This morning, I felt like going back to my roots and making homemade Cherokee fried bread. When I was a little girl, my great-grandmother (who was Cherokee Indian) taught me how to make simple, but oh so delicious Cherokee fried bread, while she'd tell me about the hardships my ancestors went through while walking the Trail of Tears (American Indian removal that began in 1831, ended in 1850). Many American Indians suffered from hunger, disease, and brutality. The Tribes were given minimum government provisions (white flour, salt, and lard) and they had to learn how to make the most from what they were given, while rationing the provisions to survive. I was told that it was during this gut wrenching journey that my Cherokee ancestors learned how to make fried bread. It's not considered being the healthiest bread ever made, but it is a traditional survival bread recipe that dates back to the Trail of Tears.
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
12tomatoes.com
How To Make Fried Rice Without A Restaurant-Grade Wok
Eggs, scallions, oil, and rice — this is the simplest form of classic Chinese take-out rice. But like many simple recipes — roast chicken, macaroni and cheese, and omelets — simple doesn’t mean easy. Transforming a handful of ingredients into something next level takes a little bit of technique, especially when you don’t have the same gadgets as a restaurant. So is it possible to get restaurant-quality results without the restaurant equipment? Here are some ways to up your fried rice game.
ktalnews.com
Best pre-lit Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
diabetesdaily.com
Keto Peanut Butter Balls (Buckeyes)
This content originally appeared on Low Carb Yum. Republished with permission. These tasty keto peanut butter balls are the perfect party treat. With only 2 grams of net carbs per serving, you have room to indulge!. Lately, I have been testing out a few dessert recipes that can be eaten...
Dad's Mashed Potato Pancakes - Recipe for Holiday Leftovers
What do you do with all these Thanksgiving leftovers??! I have to admit one of my fondest memories as a child was the day after Thanksgiving. In our household growing up nothing went to waste. The day after Thanksgiving was a free for all - meaning we were raided the kitchen fridge all day long. Turkey slider sandwiches with a dollop of stuffing and cranberry sauce, some reheated green bean casserole, a piece of pie here, a few cookies there, it was like Thanksgiving all over but without all the prep work (and extended family)! That being said my absolute favorite thing was a recipe my dad would make with mashed potatoes. Cheesy mashed potato pancakes. My mouth waters just thinking about them. I would wake up the day after Thanksgiving to the sizzling sound of bacon cooking and these little glorious gems being fried up. He would serve me two mashed potato and cheese pancakes with a side of bacon and a fried egg just on the edge of being runny over the top. My all time favorite breakfast! This is a such an easy recipe to make, it's great for leftovers and you can customize it anyway you would like with your choice of cheeses or accompaniments.
one37pm.com
Holiday LEGO Sets: The Best for 2022
What are the best holiday LEGO sets to look out for this year?. With the most joyous time of the year upon us, it’s no surprise that LEGO continues to dominate the toy space with more great holiday themed sets!. The time has arrived for making a cup of...
theodysseyonline.com
Holidays With A Small Family
When I was a kid I always went to my grandparents house whenever we celebrated any sort of holiday. We were a decently sized family and it was always a blessing to be in their house and surrounded by love during the holiday season. However, that all changed when my grandfather passed away and my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The family then began to drift apart and life went on, and we ended up all celebrating our own holidays with other family members.
purewow.com
Artificial Christmas Trees Are Half Off Right Now for Cyber Monday
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Everyone cue their best Mariah Carey voice because…it’s hereee. We mean Christmas, of course, and now that Thanksgiving has come...
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
gordonramsayclub.com
Quick Baileys Tiramisu (15-Minute Recipe)
This easy Baileys tiramisu is ideal indulgent dessert for sharing with family and friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it, plus at least 6 hours (or preferably overnight) chilling. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. 500 grams mascarpone. 50 grams caster sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or...
a-z-animals.com
Why Do Chicken Eggs Come in All Sorts of Colors?
Have you ever gone to a farm or a store and wondered why chicken eggs come in a range of colors? There are those with pearly white shells, looking clean and neat in a tray; others with the perfect nude shade; and some with a deep brown color resembling rich chocolate. Particular eggs can also be in fun blue or green colors, while some even have speckles on them. How do those happen? Is it magic or simply genetics? What does color tell about the qualities of an egg? Below, we uncover why chicken eggs come in all sorts of different colors, the genetics behind it, and more interesting facts.
