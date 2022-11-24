Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose argument with girlfriend led to DUI arrest busted again
A Leesburg man arrested in October on a drunk driving charge while he was trying to flee his girlfriend landed back behind bars over the Thanksgiving weekend. An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Kendrick Cordell Tyree Jones who failed to show up at his court date on the his most recent arrest. His new bond was set at $2,000. He posted bond and was released within a few hours.
click orlando
Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
leesburg-news.com
Man nabbed with loaded gun behind Social Security office in Leesburg
A Leesburg man was arrested on gun charges when his suspicious truck was spotted behind the Social Security office located at 900 North 14th St. The black truck caught the attention of a Leesburg police officer shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 18. The officer pulled in behind the truck and noted that the engine was running and that a man and woman were in the vehicle.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Woman who crashed into brick sign at local beachside park arrested for drunk driving
6:15 p.m. — Intersection of East Granada Boulevard and A1A, Ormond Beach. DUI. A Jeep crashed into the brick sign of a local park. When a witness ran over to help, the driver exited her vehicle and told the witness to stay away, as she was "going to jail," according to a police report. The witness spotted a bottle of liquor on the Jeep's dashboard.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
WESH
Court appearance delayed for mom of 10-year-old girl accused of shooting, killing woman
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman whose 10-year-old daughter isaccused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting was expected in court Monday, but the appearance was moved to February. Even though police say she didn't pull the trigger, she is charged with manslaughter for the victim's death. The mother,...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics
Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
westorlandonews.com
Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History
Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven
A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven in Ocala. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO Property Crimes detective responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5670 SW College Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with an MCSO deputy who advised that a male suspect, identified as Michel Castillo Gelis, was detained in a patrol vehicle.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman admits to police she has drugs in her purse
A Leesburg woman was arrested last week on drug possession charges in Eustis. A Eustis police officer saw a red Saturn car swerve into the opposite lane of traffic while traveling southbound on Moir Street. The Saturn came to a complete stop just prior to the intersection of west Woodward Avenue and Morin Street. The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at that intersection.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of pushing woman, destroying home during argument over marijuana plants
A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of forcefully pushing a woman and destroying the interior of a Marion County residence during an argument over marijuana plants. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal made contact with the female victim at the MCSO Silver...
Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
