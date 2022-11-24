ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

By Jeffrey Quiggle
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387DKU_0jMoQOD600

Shortly after Elon Musk officially bought Twitter on Oct. 27 for $44 billion, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO took the company private and began cutting staff.

He fired Twitter's CEO, CFO and other executives. His vision for the company involved a much smaller workforce, so mass layoffs began. Some 3,700 people were let go, about half of the company's employees.

Many Twitter workers found out their jobs were gone in unceremonious fashion. Some were simply unable to log in to their laptops while others received the news by virtue of being locked out of their Slack accounts.

Then, on Nov. 16, Musk continued the purge by offering Twitter employees an ultimatum. He sent an email to all employees and told them to expect "long hours at high intensity" and to consent to these conditions. If they did not consent, they should receive three months of severance, they were told.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the email. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," the billionaire wrote.

"If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," he continued. "Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance."

Musk's management style is undeniably aggressive, and to some observers, short-sighted and mean-spirited.

It is with this background that a 2018 employee review at Tesla has now emerged.

An 'Ugly Part of Tesla's Culture'

The survey, which was referenced early November in a lawsuit filed by a Tesla shareholder over Musk's $50 billion pay package, shows that employees formally lodged complaints about the culture and leadership at the company.

"Tesla is hemorrhaging highly talented, ferociously driven people who truly believe in the company's vision and continue to hope for its success," wrote one worker in the survey which was revealed by Insider. "Elon is a technical leader of the highest order, and yet is widely seen as an unapproachable tyrant who devalues the contributions of the staff, and may fire them on a whim ... we treat people, the fundamental unit of a company, like any other expendable resource."

Insider reported the worker added that Tesla "fails to distinguish between technical leadership and people leadership," and called this an "ugly part of Tesla's culture."

The survey also revealed results of employee favorability ratings in response to a number of questions. The weakest favorability scores were in areas of compensation and trust in Musk and his executive team to balance employee interests with those of the company.

Tesla is an ‘Extremely Toxic Environment'

The employee survey revealed a number of additional comments expressing concern. These include the following:

  • "Elon needs to take ownership of the position he has put the team in. He and JB need to take that on themselves. They need to immediately stop firing everyone that reports to them and remove any threats from how they are doing business. I feel at any point I or anyone around me will be fired, and I am not planning on sticking around much longer in that extremely toxic environment."
  • "... the blame placed by Elon and the Exec team on lower level engineers without owning any accountability to the poor level of design review, non-reality based scheduling and insufficient resource allocation has led me to lose all trust in Elon as a leader of this company."
  • "... empower people to not be bullied by Elon into making unrealistic commitments."
  • "I think that there needs to be more effort put into the culture here at Tesla. I know that the work is incredibly important and that we all need to work hard, but we also need outlets to express and enjoy ourselves on a more personal level ... There are also few communications from Elon Musk and the executive team ... I think it's important [they] reach out to the company from time to time with exciting updates so we feel more of a sense of community and belonging."

Comments / 7

Ethan Handley
4d ago

Elon !! 😂😂😌🤣🤣 Lmao !! He is getting crazier by the day. Now everyone knows what type of boss you are!! WHO IS GOING TO WANT TO WORK FOR YOU NOW ???? Running a business is like marriage ... such as respect is a two way street and power is shared by both employees and the employer .. Plus a little kindness and flexibility to your employees, thus , would make them want to stay employed in your company. It's just Good Basic Management 101 😑😑😑😂😂😂🤣🤣$$$$!!😎

Reply
4
Wilbur Fartwell Sr.
4d ago

His company, His rules. Quit and move on, if you don't like it. Simple.

Reply
9
Related
msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy