Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving

KALISPELL - There are free dinners all across Western Montana to be sure everyone has a warm meal and a full belly on this special day.

MTN visited Syke’s Diner in Kalispell to see the joy these meals bring to the community.

Syke’s has been providing a free Thanksgiving dinner since at least the 1980s and coming to this meal has become a tradition for many in Kalispell.

There were people waiting for the food an hour before the doors opened and there was a line all through the building to get some of the delicious food.

“Thanksgiving is a time of joy and to give thanks to your family, food, shelter friends, and that's the way it's been for me ever since I've been coming to this restaurant. I have an abundance of joy and hope and love for all the people that come here,” said Tom Krause, a long-time participant in Syke's Diner free Thanksgiving dinner.

