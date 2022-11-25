Raven Gates, Lauren Bushnell Lane and More Celebrity Parents Adorably Dressing Their Kids Up for Thanksgiving 2022: Photos

Turkey time! Some celebrity parents can’t help themselves when it comes to dressing their kids up for the holidays — and Thanksgiving is no exception .

Lauren Bushnell Lane snuggled up to her youngest son, Baker, on Thursday, November 24, after prepping for her family’s dinner. The former Bachelor star, 32, who welcomed her and husband Chris Lane ’s second child, in October , dressed her little one in a cozy fall sweater for the occasion.

While the Oregon native was in the kitchen with Baker on Thursday, the country crooner, 38, took their eldest son, Dutton , 17 months, to the golf course. The father-son duo opted for casual attire as they drove around the range, documenting the trip via social media.

Ahead of the holiday, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer hosted a Friendsgiving event and made sure to make it as festive as possible.

The MTV personality, 30, was all smiles as she posed for pictures with her three children in matching red and black plaid pajamas. She shared the goofy snaps via Instagram on November 13, including a photo of all four ladies striking a pose on the stairs.

The West Virginia native shares 12-year-old twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah , with ex-husband Corey Simms . Messer is also mother to 9-year-old daughter Addie, whom she welcomed with second husband, Jeremy Calvert , in 2013. The duo called it quits two years later.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven Gates also got into the fall spirit early . The Arkansas native, 31, showed off her son Gates ’ pre-Thanksgiving duds via social media on November 18.

“Turkey, Gravy, Beans and Rolls. Let me see that casserole ,” the 10-month-old’s shirt read. Gates completed his look with a brown, long-sleeved under shirt and matching corduroy pants.

The former Bachelor contestant — who shares her son with husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star Adam Gottschalk — shared a series of active snaps of her little one playing in the backyard as he totted around in his holiday attire.

The ABC personality and her spouse, 32, continued their Thanksgiving celebrations by traveling from their home in Dallas to Southern California on Wednesday, November 23.

Raven documented the adventure on her Instagram Story, revealing that Adam’s brother, Ben Gottschalk , came along to help with the baby. “Well, we got deplaned & [are] switching planes. So it’s time to pass the baby & the dog,” she told her followers at the time, sharing a video of Adam and Ben keeping Gates entertained .

The squad landed safely — with Gates asleep for the majority of the flight — hours later.

Scroll down to see which stars went all out while celebrating Thanksgiving with their kids: