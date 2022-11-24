ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
US News and World Report

Exclusive: South Korea’s Yoon Warns of Unprecedented Response to North Korea Nuclear Test, Calls on China to Do More

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned of an unprecedented joint response with allies if North Korea goes ahead with a nuclear test, and urged China to help dissuade the North from pursuing banned development of nuclear weapons and missiles. In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on Monday,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

What the papers say – November 29

England taking on Wales in Qatar and changes to the Government’s Online Safety Bill feature among the stories on the nation’s papers.The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star all dedicate their front pages to the much-anticipated World Cup group stage clash between England and Wales.Tuesday's English front page vs Tuesday's Welsh front pageTime to choose your side #ENG #WAL #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SEeKygV6s7— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 28, 2022Tomorrow's front page: Harry Kane and Gareth Bale to face off in the World Cup's first all-British clash https://t.co/78Bu0sfDu2 pic.twitter.com/pNcjwP1y1B— The Sun (@TheSun) November 28, 2022Tuesday's front page: Two teams, two proud...
US News and World Report

Colombia to Launch Military Operation Against Armed Groups on Border

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will launch a military offensive against illegal armed groups operating in border areas, and it is seeking collaboration from neighbors, Interior Minister Alfonso Prada said on Monday. The South American country has been rocked by almost six decades of internal conflict, leaving at least 450,000 dead.
US News and World Report

Spanish Coastguard Rescues Three African Migrants Stowed Away on Ship's Rudder

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish coastguard said it rescued three migrants stowed away on the rudder of a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria. In a photograph distributed on Twitter by the coastguard on Monday, the three stowaways are shown perched on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker Althini II.
US News and World Report

The Yuan's the New Dollar as Russia Rides to the Redback

MOSCOW/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese entrepreneur Wang Min is delighted about Russia's embrace of the yuan. His LED lights company can price contracts to Russian customers in yuan rather than dollars or euros, and they can pay him in yuan. It's "win-win", he says. Wang's plans have been transformed by the...

