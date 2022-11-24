Read full article on original website
USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Why Laax could be Switzerland’s greenest ski town
Wolves and lynx are returning to the mountains around this sustainable ski resort, where solar-powered lifts serve the grand prix runs and snow parks
Beijing police arrested at least 3 people in their homes who had attended a peaceful protest against China's zero-COVID measures: report
The Straits Times reported that three people were taken from the homes in Beijing after attending a Sunday protest near Liangma River.
Exclusive: South Korea’s Yoon Warns of Unprecedented Response to North Korea Nuclear Test, Calls on China to Do More
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned of an unprecedented joint response with allies if North Korea goes ahead with a nuclear test, and urged China to help dissuade the North from pursuing banned development of nuclear weapons and missiles. In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on Monday,...
Tuesday briefing: What’s behind angry protests against China’s ‘deadly’ Covid restrictions
In today’s newsletter: A timeline of increasing dissent as Chinese citizens demand ‘food, not PCR tests’ and blame Xi Jinping’s government for restrictions they say have cost lives
Summer airport chaos ahead as workers promise to strike next week over 'unacceptable' risk to passengers
Passengers flying in, out or around Australia next Friday have been warned to expect delays and cancellations as airport firefighters working at all major airport gear up for a four-hour strike. Airport firefighters have been in negotiations with Airservices Australia for the past 12 months, with the aviation branch of...
What the papers say – November 29
England taking on Wales in Qatar and changes to the Government’s Online Safety Bill feature among the stories on the nation’s papers.The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star all dedicate their front pages to the much-anticipated World Cup group stage clash between England and Wales.Tuesday's English front page vs Tuesday's Welsh front pageTime to choose your side #ENG #WAL #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SEeKygV6s7— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 28, 2022Tomorrow's front page: Harry Kane and Gareth Bale to face off in the World Cup's first all-British clash https://t.co/78Bu0sfDu2 pic.twitter.com/pNcjwP1y1B— The Sun (@TheSun) November 28, 2022Tuesday's front page: Two teams, two proud...
Colombia to Launch Military Operation Against Armed Groups on Border
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will launch a military offensive against illegal armed groups operating in border areas, and it is seeking collaboration from neighbors, Interior Minister Alfonso Prada said on Monday. The South American country has been rocked by almost six decades of internal conflict, leaving at least 450,000 dead.
Spanish Coastguard Rescues Three African Migrants Stowed Away on Ship's Rudder
MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish coastguard said it rescued three migrants stowed away on the rudder of a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria. In a photograph distributed on Twitter by the coastguard on Monday, the three stowaways are shown perched on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker Althini II.
The Yuan's the New Dollar as Russia Rides to the Redback
MOSCOW/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese entrepreneur Wang Min is delighted about Russia's embrace of the yuan. His LED lights company can price contracts to Russian customers in yuan rather than dollars or euros, and they can pay him in yuan. It's "win-win", he says. Wang's plans have been transformed by the...
Exclusive: South Korea's Yoon Ready to Offer 'Tailored' Benefits to Attract Tesla Gigafactory
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will offer "tailored" incentives to encourage Tesla to set up an electric vehicle gigafactory in the country and will minimise any risks posed by militant unions, President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters. Yoon held a video call with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk last week and...
