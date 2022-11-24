ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
TheWrap

Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’

In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
TheWrap

TheWrap

