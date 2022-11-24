Read full article on original website
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’
In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
How to Watch ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Is the Sequel Streaming?
James Cameron returns with a whole new underwater world
Apple TV+’s ‘Spirited’ and Amazon’s ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Are the Top Holiday Movies on Streaming | Chart
Disney+ is getting most of the seasonal action, though, with its "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special"
The Scene at WrapWomen’s Changemakers Dinner 2022: From Claire Foy to Niecy Nash (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Dec. 13. event included Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Blythewood and Xochitl Gomez
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
Henry Cavill to Star in, Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon Studios
The news comes the same week we learned the former star of "The Witcher" would not be returning to play DC's Superman
Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in ‘Beautiful’ Musical Adaptation for Sony
Tom Hanks will produce and Lisa Cholodenko will direct the the film based on the Tony-winning musical
Laura Haddock Says There Were ‘3 Different Versions’ of Max’s Storyline for Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’
The actress plays a former Russian asset whos been imprisoned on murder accusations
James Wan and ‘Yellowstone’ EP Ian McCulloch Land Untitled Horror Series Order at Peacock
The show is inspired by author Robert McCammon's "Stinger" and follows a disparate group of people facing a mysterious threat
Hallmark and Netflix Are the Top Destinations for Holiday Movies, According to New Survey | Charts
Whip Media also found some fascinating information about how viewers find their seasonal fare
‘Avatar 2’ in Imax Offers Sneak Peeks at ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Creed III’ and ‘Oppenheimer’
Tom Cruise motorcycles off a cliff, Michael B. Jordan talks his boxing threequel and Chris Nolan's latest gets new trailer
‘Nanny’ Review: Chilling Drama Weaves Haunting Character Study of a Caregiver
Anna Diop's turn as an overqualified and beleaguered au pair stands out in Nikyatu Jusu's ambitious but flawed debut feature
‘Westworld’ and Other Shows Pulled by HBO Max to Be Licensed to Free Ad-Supported Streamers
Prepare to see these scrapped HBO Max shows on free streaming TV in the near future
‘Night of The Living Dead’ Sequel in Talks for Amazon Acquisition
MGM is angling for global distribution of Nikyatu Jusu-directed follow-up
The Scene at Power Women Summit 2022, From ‘RHOBH’ Star Kenya Moore to Claire Foy (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Dec. 14 event included "The Woman King" actress Thuso Mbedu, "White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jodie Sweetin
Director Ron Howard Explains How ‘Thirteen Lives’ Proved Itself ‘A Story for This Moment’
TheWrap Screening Series: "When we were making it, the world was in a pretty grim place with COVID," said screenwriter William Nicholson
