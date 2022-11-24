Read full article on original website
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November, confirmed a company statement issued on Sunday night.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed...
Google Maps to get s live-view and Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade: Real time visuals & navigation on camera
All these new features will be available starting this week to both, Android and iOS users. A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event.
Superdry confirms talks with hedge-fund backed lender to secure future
Superdry has confirmed it is in talks with a US hedge fund as the business faces an uncertain future if it cannot secure a new lender.The clothing retailer said last month that there was a “material uncertainty” over the future of its business as a £70 million loan facility is set to expire in January.On Monday Superdry confirmed a report in the Telegraph that it is trying to secure funding from Bantry Bay Capital, which is backed by US activist investor Elliott Advisors.“Superdry acknowledges recent press speculation about its previously announced refinancing process and confirms that it is in negotiations...
Zbrush virtual summit promises four days of top tips and insights on 3D sculpting
Zbrush is one of our favourite tools for 3D modelling, and there's a treat coming up for anyone who uses the software or wants to learn more. The four-day Maxon ZBrush Summit 2022 starts on Sunday (November 13) with awards, presentations, showcases and more. The first summit since Maxon's acquisition...
Bizi Labs & Polygon Network enable metaverse access through a smartphone platform
Bizi labs, a Swiss-based mobile platform that apprehends easy access to the Web3 universe, recently announced its integration with Polygon Network via Twitter. The integration will be included in Bizi Labs’ flagship Web3 partner Smartphone brand ZMBIZI. ZMBIZI is the world’s first ever known smartphone that intends to combine Web3 features and rewards with multi-chain functionality.
TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize
The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
Read the pitch decks that helped 9 sports and gaming startups raise millions of dollars
See the pitch decks that sports startups have used to raise millions — from betting to gaming to video creation to consumer products companies.
Top 3 IoT Tokens to Watch in November 2022
The phrase “Internet of Things” refers to “physical things” that communicate with other electronic devices or the internet to exchange data. The general Internet Of Things (IoT) token’s total market capitalization is at $2,970,007,248, with VeChain (VET) at the top of this list and a total trading volume of $225,267,407.
Reliance Jio Cloud Gaming Service, JioGamesCloud Currently Available in Early Access for Free; All You Need to Know
Over the past few years, Indian telecommunications company Reliance Jio has tried showcase its efforts to enter the online gaming space through various ventures. The company first revealed its attempts to bring high-resolution online gaming around three years ago. And if you have been living under a rock, you might...
RingConn: Oura Ring 3 competitor lands on Indiegogo for US$149
RingConn is now selling its first Smart Ring on Indiegogo, having introduced the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, the RingConn is lightweight and can track numerous health metrics, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and sleep quality. In short, RingConn promises its Smart Ring to deliver more features than the Oura Ring 3 while also being significantly cheaper to boot.
Crowdfunded LTE HAT for Raspberry Pi Hits Kickstarter Target
A Kickstarter for a Raspberry Pi HAT that adds 4G LTE wireless networking has hit its funding target
Juro’s $23M deck • TechCrunch
We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that. The company used a 15-slide deck, which it shared with TechCrunch, making only some light redactions; all the slides are there, but the company blurred out part of its future road map and the actual numbers for the financials.
Digital Payments Are Transforming the Face of Grocery
As connected technologies increasingly make their way into the grocery industry, digital payments both in stores and online are changing the way consumers engage with merchants. Overall, in-store shopping remains far and away how most consumers are purchasing their groceries, but its share of total grocery purchases is slipping, according...
A Simple Guide to Etherscan
In recent times, the FTX saga has been dominating headlines. Due to mismanagement of user funds, Sam Bankman-Fried (ex-CEO of FTX) had to file FTX, FTX US, and Alameda for bankruptcy. Hours later, FTX announces that their exchange has been hacked. What a terrible coincidence! Suddenly, over $600 million dollars of assets were lost.
The Galaxy S23 series could offer satellite support with a key upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly gain satellite connectivity. It’s believed Samsung is working on sending texts and images via satellite. Apple and Huawei don’t support image transmission over satellite. We’ve already seen Apple and Huawei offer satellite connectivity on their newest flagship phones, but it sounds...
Shiba Inu Partners With Travala to Launch “Exclusive Offer” for SHIB Users
The Shiba Inu team has just collaborated with crypto-friendly travel booking website Travala to launch a special deal allowing SHIB users to get a free $25 travel credit when they create an account on the cryptocurrency-friendly travel website. The announcement comes on the heels after W Hotels, a luxury hotel...
