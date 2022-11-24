ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

WCHA Awards Weekly Titles to Kirk, Jaques

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the Buckeyes’ top-10 matchup against Colgate last week at the OSU Ice Rink, senior goaltender Raygan Kirk and graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques have earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) player of the week awards. Kirk’s Goaltender of the Week nod is her first of her career while Jaques’ Defender of the Week title is her fifth this season.
A Trip to Duke Awaits No. 25 Buckeyes

Cameron Indoor Stadium – Durham, N.C. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State remains on the road this week and will head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 17 Duke in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. The teams are meeting for the fifth time in the challenge. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. and television coverage will be on ESPN.
Ohio State’s Five in Double Figures Lift Buckeyes Over Lions, 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) beat North Alabama (3-3) by a 105-67 margin on Sunday afternoon on girl dad day. Ohio State shot 58.6 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from long range throughout the game. The Buckeyes were able to pull away beginning with a 31-point second quarter. All five starters scored in double figures for Ohio State.
Thiesing Hat Trick Leads No. 12 Buckeyes to 4-1 Win at LIU

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sophomore Cam Thiesing notched his first career hat trick as the No. 12 Ohio State men’s hockey team defeated Long Island University, 4-1, Saturday in East Meadow, N.Y. The Buckeyes were down 1-0 after the first period before a Thiesing natural hat trick gave Ohio State the lead. Jake Wise assisted on all three Thiesing tallies. Patrick Guzzo added a goal in the third for the 4-1 final.
Postgame Quotes vs. Michigan

“I think when you looked at the first half, physically, we were playing really well up front, especially on defense. I’m not sure how many yards they had in the first half running the ball. Then they had those two long plays. In the second half, it was more of the same; too many big plays. When you look at the game, there was just way too many big plays. On offense, we had too many penalties and it got us off schedule. We just didn’t do a good job converting on third down and then it gets out of hand at the end because we are probably throwing the ball too much.”
