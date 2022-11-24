Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach sets holiday activities and tree lighting Dec. 3
The Town of Bethany Beach will host its annual holiday happenings Saturday, Dec. 3, free and open to kids of all ages. There is no rain date. A story time and meet and greet with local mother-daughter writing team Carol and Cori Burcham is set for 10:30 a.m. at the nature center, 807 Garfield Parkway. They will read aloud from their picture book, “Goodness Gracious Golly Gee, I Forgot My Christmas Tree!” and tell listeners how their picture book got its name.
Cape Gazette
Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11
Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Zwaanendael Club holiday bazaar and raffle set Dec. 3
The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club will hold a holiday bazaar and raffle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 , at the Lewes Historical Society Campus, 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes. Activities include a bake sale, mystery gift sale, small gift and ornament sale, silent auction, and raffles...
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Cape Gazette
Join us for New Year’s Eve at Sydney’s
"Out with the old, in with the new" 2023 is all about you. Dress to impress with your semi formal wear. Join us in bringing in 2023 in style - dancing the night away to the smooth sounds of Comfort Zone. Enjoy dinner from 6-8pm, Music starts 8pm. Get your...
Cape Gazette
Gallery One to present Capture the Magic exhibit starting Nov. 30
Gallery One will present its December show, Capture the Magic, to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. This month at Gallery One, the artists are capturing the magic of the season, and for the first time, the theme was chosen by gallery patrons. Magic is defined...
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Cape Gazette
Small Jewels show opens at Peninsula Gallery Nov. 26
The Peninsula Gallery’s annual Small Jewels show, featuring small works priced for the gift-giving season, will begin Saturday, Nov. 26, with an opening reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Some of the artists in the show will be in attendance, allowing guests the opportunity to learn more about the pieces directly from their creators.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s tree lighting and sing-along kicks off holiday season
Thousands of spectators gathered to ring in the holiday season at the annual Rehoboth Beach tree lighting and sing-along at the Bandstand Nov. 25. The ceremony was hosted by Clear Space Theatre Company. Carols preceded the 7 p.m. tree lighting. A 20-year-old green giant arborvitae is serving as the City...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday ( I know, it's Friday, hopefully you can forgive me for taking a day off to be with my family on Thanksgiving ), Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex's picks...
Cape Gazette
Magic of Christmas concert set at All Saints' Rehoboth Dec. 3
All Saints' Church will host a holiday musical concert called the Magic of Christmas at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Featured vocalists are Ellen Turi and Joseph Turi, alumni of the Shrewsbury Trio and Metropolitan Opera, with their accompanist Jennifer Carapuccini, and All Saints' Music Director Jon Rania on the mighty pipe organ. During the program, attendees will be invited to sing a few Christmas carols.
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
Ocean City Today
Shopper’s Fair gifts range from honey to wrought iron
(Nov. 25, 2022) The 40th annual Ocean City Holiday Shopper’s Fair opens today and runs through Sunday at the convention center on 40th Street. “I am expecting just over 120 vendors,” said event organizer Melanie Collins, who went on to list a varied assortment of products these vendors will be providing: “Honey products, pet items and treats, wrought iron and flags, oil paintings, photography, Christmas decor, jewelry, German roasted nuts, sports memorabilia, LED signs, etc.”
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Comments / 0