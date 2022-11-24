The Surface Laptop 4 has become my favorite productivity machine. If you’re shopping for a Windows laptop, Microsoft is probably the last brand that comes to mind. And yet, the company unveiled its fifth-generation Surface Laptop just last month. I won’t blame you if this is the first time you’re hearing about it, though. It’s neither as exciting as the Macbook Air M2 nor as controversial as Dell’s decision to omit the headphone jack on the XPS 13 Plus. In fact, it looks nearly identical to the first Surface Laptop from 2017. So why do I think Microsoft still makes the best Windows laptop? Let me explain.

1 DAY AGO