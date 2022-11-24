ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Create fantastical felted fish at the Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Make a fantastical felted fish with Cristy Benson at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. All materials will be provided. The class costs $15 for nonmembers and $12 for museum members. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
To the Editor: Walking the walk

I have noted with interest the inauguration of Manager Minutes meetings with Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland. I would like to believe this heralds a step towards more transparent town governance. But it would be a leap of faith. Let's look at the evidence.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Editorial: Charting the course ahead

The town of Bar Harbor finds itself in a tough spot when it comes to cruise ships following the successful passage of a citizens’ initiative to limit passengers in town. Love them or hate them, there are sectors of the economy that undeniably benefit from their arrival. Some local business owners in town estimate that as much as 30 percent of their annual revenue comes from cruisers. But one of the chief beneficiaries of cruise ship dollars is the town itself, which will find its income greatly reduced by a decrease in passenger counts.
BAR HARBOR, ME

