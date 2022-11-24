The town of Bar Harbor finds itself in a tough spot when it comes to cruise ships following the successful passage of a citizens’ initiative to limit passengers in town. Love them or hate them, there are sectors of the economy that undeniably benefit from their arrival. Some local business owners in town estimate that as much as 30 percent of their annual revenue comes from cruisers. But one of the chief beneficiaries of cruise ship dollars is the town itself, which will find its income greatly reduced by a decrease in passenger counts.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO