Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard
Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Coaching candidates that Stanford should pursue after David Shaw stepped down
Stanford's winningest coach of all time has stepped down and left huge shoes to fill
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Yardbarker
Auburn reportedly hiring Hugh Freeze, passing on promoting Cadillac Williams
The call came to light after Freeze attempted to engineer a smear campaign against former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel:. "Ole Miss orchestrated a misinformation campaign, by supplying media with off-the-record lies so they'd write and broadcast inaccurate stories that Ole Miss wasn't going to receive major sanctions, in part, because most of the violations occurred under former coach, Houston Nutt. This was not true. Hugh Freeze knew it."
Yardbarker
Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job
Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
Former College Starting Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims had decided its time for a change. On Sunday, the sophomore QB who started the Yellow Jackets first seven games before suffering a knee injury against Virginia, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. I want to thank: Georgia Tech for giving me...
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job
Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
Yardbarker
Report: Deion Sanders offered Power 5 head-coaching job
Deion Sanders will have his chance to coach a Power 5 school if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not. Sanders...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
CFP Rankings Prediction: Who's Georgia Most Likely to See in Round 1?
It’s that time of year when everyone has stuffed their face with their favorite thanksgiving dishes, arguing about when is the right time to put up Christmas decorations. With those seasonal debates comes a familiar bickering amongst college football fans surrounding the CFP Rankings and who will ...
Yardbarker
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
Yardbarker
The New York Giants may have a new starting center moving forward
The New York Giants waited patiently for the return of Nick Gates following a broken leg he sustained in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders last season. Gates underwent seven surgeries and there was a realistic possibility he would never walk again let alone play football. However, the Giants never...
Yardbarker
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns
Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
Yardbarker
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson facing backlash over tweet
The Twitter user suggested the Ravens should change up their quarterback situation and move Jackson on, with the former first round pick struggling to guide his side to a win over one of the lesser sides in the league. In response to the tweet, Jackson replied: “Boy STFU, y’all be...
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Yardbarker
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
