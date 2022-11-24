ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
AllTrojans

Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard

Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game.  Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Auburn reportedly hiring Hugh Freeze, passing on promoting Cadillac Williams

The call came to light after Freeze attempted to engineer a smear campaign against former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel:. "Ole Miss orchestrated a misinformation campaign, by supplying media with off-the-record lies so they'd write and broadcast inaccurate stories that Ole Miss wasn't going to receive major sanctions, in part, because most of the violations occurred under former coach, Houston Nutt. This was not true. Hugh Freeze knew it."
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job

Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job

Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Report: Deion Sanders offered Power 5 head-coaching job

Deion Sanders will have his chance to coach a Power 5 school if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not. Sanders...
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

The New York Giants may have a new starting center moving forward

The New York Giants waited patiently for the return of Nick Gates following a broken leg he sustained in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders last season. Gates underwent seven surgeries and there was a realistic possibility he would never walk again let alone play football. However, the Giants never...
NEBRASKA STATE
Yardbarker

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns

Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy