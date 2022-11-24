Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage while every other team avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday and what to watch for on Tuesday. Cameroon was on...
AOL Corp
At World Cup, U.S. soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to...
World Cup 2022 diary: brave Iran fans shame Fifa at Qatar’s big show
No more sleeps. And not an overwhelming sense of a country waking up with World Cup fever. The assignment is to reflect what it is like in Doha as Qatar opens the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East with a game against Ecuador. On a two-hour walk around the city before ending up at Souq Waqif, a traditional magnet for locals and tourists, the only signs of World Cup life are an organised gathering for Qataris (100 maximum) outside Millennium Plaza, a few cars driving past waving both Qatar and Palestine flags, and two men sat outside a refrigerator repair shop with a TV propped up on a chair. Souq Waqif is livelier, although more people are gathered around a Korean technology stand than looking for the game. There is dangerous overcrowding at the Fan Festival, however, where too many people descend on the 40,000-capacity venue and are kept in a holding area for almost an hour before being herded away. An inevitable consequence, you might say, of hosting a World Cup in and around one city that offers few options for football fans.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Canelo Alvarez calls out Lionel Messi over locker room celebration after win vs. Mexico
Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez was not happy with Lionel Messi after a locker room video appeared to show the Argentina team captain dancing and kicking a Mexican jersey on the floor while his team celebrated their World Cup win on Saturday. While there's no evidence Messi kicked the jersey on...
theScore
Casemiro's winner vs. Switzerland powers Brazil into World Cup knockouts
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advance to the round of the 16 of the World Cup on Monday. Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute with a shot from inside the area to put Brazil in the last 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
FOX Sports
Robert Lewandowski's first World Cup goal lifts Poland over Saudi Arabia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday, as Poland defeated Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group C tilt on FS1!. Earlier, Australia took down Tunisia 1-0 in a Group D matchup.
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
AOL Corp
World Cup 2022: Riots break out in Belgium after shocking loss to Morocco
Belgium’s loss to Morocco on Sunday didn’t go over well at home. Riots broke out in several cities in Belgium and the Netherlands on Sunday night following Belgium’s 2-0 defeat to Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar. About a dozen people were detained by police in...
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
theScore
Fullkrug scores late vs. Spain to keep Germany's slim World Cup hopes alive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they're improving. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1...
Saudi Arabia World Cup Players Rewarded With Rolls-Royce Phantoms
Photo | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images.For beating Argentina, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gifted each player a $450,000 Phantom and the World Cup isn't even over yet.
U.S. Soccer posts image altering Iranian flag ahead of crucial World Cup match
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly posted an image with an altered Iranian flag. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins Errol Barnett and Lilia Luciano on the implications of the image ahead of a critical World Cup match.
