Venezuelan Currency Plunges Almost 40% Against the US Dollar, Analysts Cite Crypto Drought as Part of the Problem – Economics Bitcoin News
The Venezuelan fiat currency, the bolivar, has lost almost 40% in its exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in a month. According to reports, the seasonal payments that the government has to make, and the lack of liquidity of the government to intervene in the currency market are part of the equation leading to this, however, some also include crypto as part of the problem.
Steerable soft robots could enhance medical applications
Borrowing from methods used to produce optical fibers, researchers from EPFL and Imperial College have created fiber-based soft robots with advanced motion control that integrate other functionalities, such as electric and optical sensing and targeted delivery of fluids. In recent decades, catheter-based surgery has transformed medicine, giving doctors a minimally...
A Business’s Guide To Minimizing Cybersecurity Risks And Threats
With the advent of several innovations, cybersecurity issues have been on the rise, threatening the business industry. Many malicious hackers and other cybercriminals use advanced tools to infiltrate companies’ security systems. However, a single cybersecurity breach may have an astronomical impact on an organization. Aside from operational disruption, it may result in significant revenue loss, stolen client data, and reputational damage.
Building a 900-pixel imaging sensor using an atomically thin material
A team of researchers at Penn State University has developed a 900-pixel imaging sensor using an atomically thin material. In their paper published in the journal Nature Materials, the group describes how they built their new sensor and possible uses for it. Sensors that react to light have become very...
Windows 11 Will Soon Have a VPN Status Indicator on the Network Icon
Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have been a godsend to users who choose to browse through the internet incognito. Reports say that Windows 11 may be on its way to adding a system tray indicator, which will let the user know if their PC is connected to a VPN. A VPN server will provide several IP addresses, which can be used to mask the home IP address of a user from websites or other online services.
Lawyers see crypto regulation coming in 2023 because industry needs to rebuild trust • TechCrunch
“Crypto will recover,” Katherine Dowling, general counsel member at Bitwise Asset Management, said to TechCrunch. “This is not the death of crypto.”. Given the belief by many that crypto remains here to stay, it’s worth looking ahead. Crypto denizens certainly are — after the FTX collapse, questions circulated concerning crypto’s future and what regulators would do next.
Efficient growth? No problem, bootstrapped startups say • TechCrunch
Investors these days want to see not only growth, but also a path to profitability — and it isn’t always easy for venture-backed startups to suddenly correct course. But their bootstrapped peers have a leg up, a recent report shows. Let’s explore. — Anna. Cheaper growth.
Week in review: 5 free CISA resources, surviving a DDoS attack, Google to make Cobalt Strike useless
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Google seeks to make Cobalt Strike useless to attackers. Google Cloud’s intelligence research and applications team has created and released a collection of 165 YARA rules to help defenders flag Cobalt Strike components deployed by attackers.
JioGamesCloud: Reliance’s New Cloud Gaming Service Now Available in Beta to Everyone
JioGamesCloud is now available for beta early access to everyone. Announced three years ago at a Reliance AGM event, the Indian cloud gaming service attempts to bring high-quality titles to its platform, including the likes of Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and more. Though to be fair, most of its lineup is unheard of mobile titles. Interested users can sign up for the JioGamesCloud beta programme and test out games from its catalogue, across the JioGames Android app, their web browsers, and the JioFiber set-top box. Games are available to play instantly without the requirement for any downloads, installations, or updates.
South Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit Accused of Instigating Token Removal – Featured Bitcoin News
According to the CEO of Wemade, Henry Chang, the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit was the brains behind the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA)’s decision to delist WEMIX. The Wemade CEO accused Upbit of applying different standards and of failing to furnish his company with the token supply guidelines.
Edison Gets Second Chance as HVDC Transmission Grows
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Many things that are basic knowledge to us today were not fully understood in the early days of electricity and power (in the late 1800s/early 1900s), but one thing was clear even then: Ohmic (resistive) losses in power-transmission lines were unavoidable. The only solution was to increase the line voltage used for power transmission, thus decreasing the line current by the same factor.
New EU legislation allows airlines to provide in-flight 5G connectivity
Something to look forward to: Airline passengers have become accustomed to either completely cutting themselves off from the outside world or paying additional charges for in-flight Wi-Fi access. But thanks to new legislation passed by the European Commission, passengers aboard European Union-based flights may soon be able to use all of their device’s standard mobile features while in flight.
Engineers improve electrochemical sensing by incorporating machine learning
Combining machine learning with multimodal electrochemical sensing can significantly improve the analytical performance of biosensors, according to new findings from a Penn State research team. These improvements may benefit noninvasive health monitoring, such as testing that involves saliva or sweat. The findings were published this month in Analytica Chimica Acta.
