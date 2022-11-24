JioGamesCloud is now available for beta early access to everyone. Announced three years ago at a Reliance AGM event, the Indian cloud gaming service attempts to bring high-quality titles to its platform, including the likes of Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and more. Though to be fair, most of its lineup is unheard of mobile titles. Interested users can sign up for the JioGamesCloud beta programme and test out games from its catalogue, across the JioGames Android app, their web browsers, and the JioFiber set-top box. Games are available to play instantly without the requirement for any downloads, installations, or updates.

