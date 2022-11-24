Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Impact of Epic Weekend For Alabama Could be Felt for Years: All Things CW
Football won the Iron Bowl, soccer made the College Cup and men's basketball knocked off the No. 1 team. Now that's a good holiday weekend.
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
The Alabama men's basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (6-1) team. In the...
No. 18 Alabama Outlasts No. 1 North Carolina in Quadruple Overtime, 103-101
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 18/18 Alabama men's basketball team outlasted No. 1/1 North Carolina in four overtimes, 103-101, in Sunday's third-place game of the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational. In a contest that featured 15 ties and 14 lead changes, the Crimson Tide was able to hang on in the final seconds to record the fourth win in program history over an Associated Press No. 1-ranked opponent (4-7). Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide with a season-high 24 points including a career-high seven threes and Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds off the bench. His final dime was a lob to Charles Bediako with 26 seconds left which resulted in the game-winning bucket. UNC (5-2) had both teams had chances to win the game, as the Tide led by four points to begin the second overtime while the Tar Heels led by six in triple overtime.
College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game
The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win
Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
Alabama Women’s Basketball Takes Commanding 89-60 Win Over Gardner-Webb Sunday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team had four players record double figures as the Crimson Tide took a commanding 29-point victory over Gardner-Webb, 89-60, Sunday at Coleman Coliseum. Brittany Davis and Loyal McQueen paced Alabama (4-2) as both players tallied 13 points apiece, while Davis added five...
What Bryce Young Said after Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl
Bryce Young addressed what many Alabama fans were thinking about after leading the Crimson Tide to a 49-27 win over Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl. The reigning Heisman trophy winner threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Tigers. He waved goodbye to Bryant-Denny Stadium following Alabama’s victory, and some feel it could have been his last time playing in Tuscaloosa with him projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. The California native said he has not given much thought to the possibility of leaving.
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
Nick Saban offers speedy 4-Star DB CJ Blocker
CJ Blocker made a trip to Alabama Saturday and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Blocker attends New Caney High School in Texas, and he is rated as a 2023 four-star recruit. He currently holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Texas product has picked up recent offers...
Alabama Women’s Basketball Returns Home To Host Gardner-Webb Sunday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After a four-game stretch on the road, the Alabama women's basketball team returns home to host Gardner-Webb in a 2 p.m. CT tip on SEC Network+. Alabama (3-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (4-1) Series History: First Meeting vs. the Runnin' Bulldogs. How to Follow. SEC Network+ – Gray...
Alabama offers 6-foot-5 OL Casey Poe
Casey Poe earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday from the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Poe attends Lindale High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Auburn and others. The Texas product said he...
No. 18 Alabama Faces No. 1 North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game
PORTLAND, Ore. – Alabama will have its third straight top-20 matchup to close out the week at the Phil Knight Invitational when the Tide face the No. 1 team in the country, North Carolina. The Tide and the Tar Heels meet for the first time since 2019, when North Carolina won (76-67) at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 North Carolina
The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked North Carolina, 103-101, in four overtimes on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters both in person and Zoom. Below is a full...
Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs spotted at Ohio State
Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Caleb Downs was spotted on his visit to Ohio State Saturday. Downs is a 2023 five-star defensive back who committed to Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State and others. The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs are still heavily involved with Downs. The Crimson Tide are looking to hold on to the elite safety.
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
Business Happenings - December 2022
Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
Iron Bowl 2022 forecast: Will it rain on Alabama and Auburn?
Will it rain on Alabama’s Iron Bowl on Saturday?. It’s very possible, so bring the rain gear. The National Weather Service is forecasting a decent chance of rain on Saturday. The question is, will it hold off until the game is over?. The Iron Bowl is scheduled to...
Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover
Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
