Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress

No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

The Alabama men's basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (6-1) team. In the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

No. 18 Alabama Outlasts No. 1 North Carolina in Quadruple Overtime, 103-101

PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 18/18 Alabama men's basketball team outlasted No. 1/1 North Carolina in four overtimes, 103-101, in Sunday's third-place game of the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational. In a contest that featured 15 ties and 14 lead changes, the Crimson Tide was able to hang on in the final seconds to record the fourth win in program history over an Associated Press No. 1-ranked opponent (4-7). Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide with a season-high 24 points including a career-high seven threes and Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds off the bench. His final dime was a lob to Charles Bediako with 26 seconds left which resulted in the game-winning bucket. UNC (5-2) had both teams had chances to win the game, as the Tide led by four points to begin the second overtime while the Tar Heels led by six in triple overtime.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game

The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win

Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young Said after Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Bryce Young addressed what many Alabama fans were thinking about after leading the Crimson Tide to a 49-27 win over Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl. The reigning Heisman trophy winner threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Tigers. He waved goodbye to Bryant-Denny Stadium following Alabama’s victory, and some feel it could have been his last time playing in Tuscaloosa with him projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. The California native said he has not given much thought to the possibility of leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers speedy 4-Star DB CJ Blocker

CJ Blocker made a trip to Alabama Saturday and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Blocker attends New Caney High School in Texas, and he is rated as a 2023 four-star recruit. He currently holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Texas product has picked up recent offers...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Women’s Basketball Returns Home To Host Gardner-Webb Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After a four-game stretch on the road, the Alabama women's basketball team returns home to host Gardner-Webb in a 2 p.m. CT tip on SEC Network+. Alabama (3-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (4-1) Series History: First Meeting vs. the Runnin' Bulldogs. How to Follow. SEC Network+ – Gray...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-5 OL Casey Poe

Casey Poe earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday from the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Poe attends Lindale High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Auburn and others. The Texas product said he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs spotted at Ohio State

Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Caleb Downs was spotted on his visit to Ohio State Saturday. Downs is a 2023 five-star defensive back who committed to Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State and others. The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs are still heavily involved with Downs. The Crimson Tide are looking to hold on to the elite safety.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hooversun.com

Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover

Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
HOOVER, AL

