What happens when a luxurious Toronto condo is abandoned by its previous owner, who would be a great candidate for Hoarders? A very satisfying clean-up. According to Strata, a Toronto-based real estate brokerage, the Bisha Hotel asked its realtors to help restore one of its units, which had been turned into someone's garbage bin, to its former glory after a dispute over maintenance fees allowed them to retake ownership.

13 HOURS AGO