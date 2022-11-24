Read full article on original website
Tish Cyrus Debuts New Man Dominic Purcell After Ex Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement
Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life! Miley and Noah Cyrus' mom seemingly confirmed her new relationship with actor Dominic Purcell over the weekend, posting a sweet photo of the two cuddled up together via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 27."Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," the 55-year-old captioned the poolside PDA snap of the apparent couple embracing. Tish added a red heart emoji to the photo along with the Prison Break star's Instagram account.PICKING SIDES? SEE WHICH PARENT NOAH CYRUS NO LONGER FOLLOWS ON INSTAGRAMPurcell's youngest daughter, Lily, also offered a glimpse of the couple...
Will Smith Says Oscars Night Was ‘Horrific’ in Daily Show Interview
After shocking audiences by slapping comedian Chris Rock during a live broadcast of the Academy Awards, Will Smith returned to late-night television on Monday and sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. The interview comes eight months after the Oscars controversy and series of online statements regarding the incident. When Noah asked Smith about his experience following the incident, Smith said it was a “horrific night.” “There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?” the actor continued. “I was going through something that night, you...
