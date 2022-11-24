ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More good news on Saints injury report vs. 49ers, but Alvin Kamara (illness) misses practice

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s mostly more good news on the New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers, but star running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday with an illness. Other than that, the Saints upgraded both of their starting tackles to full participation after they were limited Wednesday — right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and left tackle James Hurst (concussion) are back on track to start this week.

The Saints still had a small crowd of players who were limited in practice, but that’s a step up after most of them were non-participants last week. Just three players weren’t able to practice on Thursday due to injuries: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).

We’re still waiting on the 49ers injury report, which will drop later Thursday evening after they wrap up practice on the West Coast. Here’s what we know so far:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited

S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP

LT James Hurst (concussion) Limited Full

DE Cameron Jordan (eye) Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited

LG Andrus Peat (triceps) Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee) Limited Full

RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited

DE Payton Turner (ankle) DNP

LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (illness) N/A DNP

San Francisco 49ers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) DNP DNP

LT Trent Williams (rest) DNP Full

DE Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Limited Limited

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) Limited Limited

