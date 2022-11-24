More good news on Saints injury report vs. 49ers, but Alvin Kamara (illness) misses practice
It’s mostly more good news on the New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers, but star running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday with an illness. Other than that, the Saints upgraded both of their starting tackles to full participation after they were limited Wednesday — right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and left tackle James Hurst (concussion) are back on track to start this week.
The Saints still had a small crowd of players who were limited in practice, but that’s a step up after most of them were non-participants last week. Just three players weren’t able to practice on Thursday due to injuries: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).
We’re still waiting on the 49ers injury report, which will drop later Thursday evening after they wrap up practice on the West Coast. Here’s what we know so far:
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited
S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP
LT James Hurst (concussion) Limited Full
DE Cameron Jordan (eye) Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited
LG Andrus Peat (triceps) Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee) Limited Full
RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited
DE Payton Turner (ankle) DNP
LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited
RB Alvin Kamara (illness) N/A DNP
San Francisco 49ers injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) DNP DNP
LT Trent Williams (rest) DNP Full
DE Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Limited Limited
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) Limited Limited
