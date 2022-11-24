Despite the cryptocurrency bear market, there were some flashes of hope for the major coins. Traders had high expectations with the Ethereum Merge and that helped to spur gains in Ethereum Classic (ETC). For Ripple (XRP) it was the potential end to the long-running SEC court case that has affected the price. Meanwhile, investors looking for something new are snapping up Metacade throughout the project’s presale. The MCADE utility token will provide loads of features like play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse themes to supercharge future growth.

20 HOURS AGO