When even Kevin De Bruyne has an off-day you know something is wrong. In the context of Belgium's World Cup, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise. The noises coming out of the camp, from the Man City maestro in particular, have been eyebrow-raising for all the wrong reasons. His open frustration with Jan Vertonghen's long passing against Canada. Then an admission that he and his team-mates were "too old" to win the tournament.

2 DAYS AGO