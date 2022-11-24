Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
World Cup pitch invader carries rainbow flag onto grass during Portugal vs Uruguay
A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt invaded the pitch of Portugal's World Cup group-stage match with Uruguay. The supporter, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words 'Respect Iranian Women' on the back, entered the field of play during the second half.
SkySports
Doddie Weir: Rob Burrow hails 'MND hero' as tributes pour in for 'warrior' Scotland rugby legend
Fellow motor neurone disease sufferer and campaigner Rob Burrow paid tribute to an inspirational "warrior" Doddie Weir following his death at the age of 52. The former Scotland international's death was announced by his family and the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday evening. Weir, who won 61 Scotland caps before...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford says Gareth Southgate has raised training standards at England with greater intensity and dedication
England forward Marcus Rashford has questioned the level of dedication to training under Gareth Southgate's predecessors, claiming that the intensity has reached a new level under the current regime. Rashford came off the bench to score with his third touch in the 6-2 win over Iran last Monday, notching his...
SkySports
Sale Sharks 25-20 Bristol Bears: Hosts continue fine Gallagher Premiership start as Du Preez brothers combine
Sale Sharks' fine start to the Gallagher Premiership season continued with a resilient 25-20 victory over Bristol Bears at the AJ Bell Stadium. A competitive first half saw momentum swing both ways, though Bristol rallied to hold a two-point advantage at the interval, largely thanks to Piers O'Conor's two converted tries.
DANIEL MATTHEWS: Wales have built an 'Independent Football Nation' en route from the doldrums to Doha... but ahead of their World Cup meeting with England, what role could football and the Red Wall play in sparking political change?
The clocks have just struck 9am and a queue is snaking outside Clwb Ifor Bach. Or Welsh Club, as some call it. This place, near Cardiff Castle, has become a second home for Wales football fans. These three floors are where they head after games. On Friday, this is where...
SkySports
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga. Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
SkySports
Coral Gold Cup: Le Milos digs deep to beat David Pipe pair in Newbury feature
Le Milos came out on top in a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury for Dan and Harry Skelton. The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9/2 favourite. Ahead of the...
SkySports
Adam Azim takes to the scales for Rylan Charlton clash: 'I will get that victory. I will win it in style'
Adam Azim is stepping up both in headlining tomorrow’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill and when it comes to facing Rylan Charlton, the hardest opponent he's come up against so far in his young career. Before their clash on Sunday the two fighters took to the scales at Alexandra Palace. With...
SkySports
Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium claim realised against Morocco; Germany grasp World Cup lifeline - hits and misses
When even Kevin De Bruyne has an off-day you know something is wrong. In the context of Belgium's World Cup, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise. The noises coming out of the camp, from the Man City maestro in particular, have been eyebrow-raising for all the wrong reasons. His open frustration with Jan Vertonghen's long passing against Canada. Then an admission that he and his team-mates were "too old" to win the tournament.
SkySports
Wales reporter notebook: Does Rob Page do the unthinkable and drop Gareth Bale against England?
Let's not beat around the bush here. Wales require something extraordinary. They need to be extraordinary. A performance and ideally a result that fully represents Wales' form, character and ability to grind out a result when needed. That hasn't happened so far at this World Cup. So what's the problem?...
SkySports
The Hundred: ECB receives £400m private equity bid for flagship competition
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received a £400m private equity approach that would see it relinquish majority ownership of The Hundred while raising funds to inject into the sport's cash-strapped counties. Sky News has learnt that the governing body has in recent weeks been handed an...
SkySports
World Cup - England reporter notebook: Expect changes for final group game against Wales but Harry Kane to keep his place
Gareth Southgate is expected to freshen up his starting XI for the final Group B game against Wales on Tuesday night, though captain Harry Kane has insisted he is fit and has told the England boss he wants to keep his place up front. As if to reinforce that, there...
SkySports
Rob Page coy on dropping Aaron Ramsey against England | Gareth Bale: Every team has a weakness
Rob Page says he will select a team to compete with England - but stopped short of revealing if Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey would start for Wales' in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. Defeat to Iran has left Wales' chances of progressing to the round of...
SkySports
Sir Clive Woodward slams state of English rugby after South Africa loss | 'The game in this country is a total shambles'
Sir Clive Woodward has claimed Saturday's dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham completed the "worst week in English rugby history". England produced one of the lowest points during Eddie Jones' tenure against a Springboks side that was missing their European-based players. The result comes at the end of...
SkySports
Sunday at the World Cup: Can Germany bounce back? Can Canada get first win?
Germany will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Japan when they take on Spain in one of the most highly-anticipated group matches of the 2022 World Cup. Elsewhere in Group E, Japan failed to make it two wins from two when they lost to Costa Rica.
SkySports
England head coach Brendon McCullum vows his side will play 'aggressive cricket' in Pakistan Test series
England head coach Brendon McCullum says his side will not deviate from their "aggressive" style of cricket as they aim for a Test series win in Pakistan. England won six of seven Tests during the home summer after McCullum became head coach and Ben Stokes captain, with the positive ethos the side played with, dubbed 'Bazball', garnering victories over New Zealand, India and South Africa.
SkySports
Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
SkySports
What happened the last time England played a Test series in Pakistan?
Pakistan are hosting a Test series against England for the first time since 2005. After England won the recent T20 series in the country 4-3, the teams now play each other in three Tests, starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday before further games in Multan and Karachi. Off the back off...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
