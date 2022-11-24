ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

World Cup pitch invader carries rainbow flag onto grass during Portugal vs Uruguay

A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt invaded the pitch of Portugal's World Cup group-stage match with Uruguay. The supporter, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words 'Respect Iranian Women' on the back, entered the field of play during the second half.
Daily Mail

DANIEL MATTHEWS: Wales have built an 'Independent Football Nation' en route from the doldrums to Doha... but ahead of their World Cup meeting with England, what role could football and the Red Wall play in sparking political change?

The clocks have just struck 9am and a queue is snaking outside Clwb Ifor Bach. Or Welsh Club, as some call it. This place, near Cardiff Castle, has become a second home for Wales football fans. These three floors are where they head after games. On Friday, this is where...
SkySports

Coral Gold Cup: Le Milos digs deep to beat David Pipe pair in Newbury feature

Le Milos came out on top in a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury for Dan and Harry Skelton. The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9/2 favourite. Ahead of the...
SkySports

Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium claim realised against Morocco; Germany grasp World Cup lifeline - hits and misses

When even Kevin De Bruyne has an off-day you know something is wrong. In the context of Belgium's World Cup, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise. The noises coming out of the camp, from the Man City maestro in particular, have been eyebrow-raising for all the wrong reasons. His open frustration with Jan Vertonghen's long passing against Canada. Then an admission that he and his team-mates were "too old" to win the tournament.
SkySports

The Hundred: ECB receives £400m private equity bid for flagship competition

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received a £400m private equity approach that would see it relinquish majority ownership of The Hundred while raising funds to inject into the sport's cash-strapped counties. Sky News has learnt that the governing body has in recent weeks been handed an...
SkySports

England head coach Brendon McCullum vows his side will play 'aggressive cricket' in Pakistan Test series

England head coach Brendon McCullum says his side will not deviate from their "aggressive" style of cricket as they aim for a Test series win in Pakistan. England won six of seven Tests during the home summer after McCullum became head coach and Ben Stokes captain, with the positive ethos the side played with, dubbed 'Bazball', garnering victories over New Zealand, India and South Africa.
SkySports

What happened the last time England played a Test series in Pakistan?

Pakistan are hosting a Test series against England for the first time since 2005. After England won the recent T20 series in the country 4-3, the teams now play each other in three Tests, starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday before further games in Multan and Karachi. Off the back off...

