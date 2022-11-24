Celestron PowerSeeker 50 AZ now under $50 for Black Friday

It's not often you can get a telescope for under $50 but this Black Friday you can save 22% on the Celestron PowerSeeker 50 AZ refractor telescope and bag a bargain on your next stargazing experience.

The 22% discount means you can get this Celestron telescope for under $50 so if you're trying scope out the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to break the bank, this could be worth checking out. While you may not find the very best telescopes on the market at this price point, you can still get decent views of the moon, planets and some star clusters for a low price point.

This is definitely something best suited for beginners and those without much experience. It's also worth checking out the best telescope deals , best budget telescopes and telescopes for kids this Black Friday but here, you get a telescope that offers the usual quality of build you get with Celestron, as well as a host of accessories and free use of Starry Night software, helping to make your stargazing experience easier and more enjoyable.

Celestron PowerSeeker 50 AZ Refractor Telescope: was $63.95, now $49.95 on Amazon .

Save 22% on a refractor telescope that allows you to see the moon, other planets and even some star clusters with decent-quality views. It features a 50mm aperture, a 500mm optical length as well as a host of accessories including eyepieces, a finder scope and access to the Starry Night software which contains a database of 36,000 night sky targets. View Deal

Despite the low price point, you do get quite a lot for your money here. Starting with the optics, the 50mm aperture means enough light passes through the lens for your night sky targets to appear bright enough for you to see with decent clarity. The 500mm allows for a wider field of view — which allows for better views of the stars but does negate some detail when viewing the moon and planets.

If you don't have much, or any, astronomy experience then taking advantage of access to the Starry Night software is a must. It features a database of 36,000 night sky targets and has printable maps too, so learning about the night sky and knowing where to find is made easier and more fun. You also get four eyepieces (20mm, 12mm, 4mm and 1.5x image erecting eyepiece), a 3x Barlow lens and a finder scope.

There's no hiding that there are more powerful telescopes out there, and ones of higher quality, but if you're not wanting to break the bank and get decent enough views of the moon, some planets and the wider night sky, saving 22% on this telescope and grabbing it for under $50 could be what you're looking for.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best telescopes , Best telescopes for deep space or the Best telescopes for seeing planets . Alternatively, take a look at our Best telescopes for beginners page if you want to search for other types of entry-level telescope optics.