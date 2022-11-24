Feeling like you need a cruise in your life, but you don’t have the funds to leave Utah County? CLAS Ropes Course in Provo has just the answer for you. “Join us as we celebrate this special time of year with a wondrous boat ride adventure on the Provo River,” owner Benjamin Allen said. “Enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the river with Christmas music playing softly in the background.”

