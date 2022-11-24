ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

All aboard! Christmas cruises soon to start on Provo River

Feeling like you need a cruise in your life, but you don’t have the funds to leave Utah County? CLAS Ropes Course in Provo has just the answer for you. “Join us as we celebrate this special time of year with a wondrous boat ride adventure on the Provo River,” owner Benjamin Allen said. “Enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the river with Christmas music playing softly in the background.”
Ice castles are constructed by hand one icicle at a time

MIDWAY, Utah — Cold temperatures means construction on the Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has officially begun, and it’s coming together one icicle at a time. With ice structures towering up to 20 feet tall, illuminated with whimsical lighting, the winter wonderland resembles the castles in Disney’s “Frozen” and attracts tens of thousands of people each season.
Festival of Trees welcomes in-person public for first time since 2019

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees will be held in-person at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The more than 50-year-old event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
