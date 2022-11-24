Read full article on original website
All aboard! Christmas cruises soon to start on Provo River
Feeling like you need a cruise in your life, but you don’t have the funds to leave Utah County? CLAS Ropes Course in Provo has just the answer for you. “Join us as we celebrate this special time of year with a wondrous boat ride adventure on the Provo River,” owner Benjamin Allen said. “Enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the river with Christmas music playing softly in the background.”
KSLTV
Ice castles are constructed by hand one icicle at a time
MIDWAY, Utah — Cold temperatures means construction on the Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has officially begun, and it’s coming together one icicle at a time. With ice structures towering up to 20 feet tall, illuminated with whimsical lighting, the winter wonderland resembles the castles in Disney’s “Frozen” and attracts tens of thousands of people each season.
ABC 4
Festival of Trees welcomes in-person public for first time since 2019
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees will be held in-person at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The more than 50-year-old event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
espn700sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
Gephardt Daily
Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority...
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Warning issued in Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm heading into Utah will bring snow to the Wasatch Front this week. A Winter Weather Advisory has been planned for 2 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the...
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
ABC 4
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination Opens in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
University Place’s Gingerbread House Competition shows the best in cookie art
The number of gingerbread homes in University Place’s annual competition has grown and the houses have become more intricate over the past five years. “The first year we had 11 entries and this year we had 41 entries,” said Jeff Mower, public relations for University Place in Orem.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
ksl.com
Long hours, short supply of chefs leads to popular bakery's impending closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Romina Rasmussen knows a thing or two about change, and it's her need for a change right now that led her to decide to close her popular Salt Lake bakery at the end of the year. It wasn't an easy decision, or even a financial...
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
The Pioneer Park Coalition’s plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City
Last month, the Pioneer Park Coalition unveiled a plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City.
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
KUTV
Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
Full-capacity animal shelters beg Utahns not to buy puppies for Christmas
Salt Lake County Animal Services only has a few empty kennels, said Ryan DeGrey, Volunteer Coordinator.
KSLTV
Here is a list of stores open on Thanksgiving day for that last-minute ingredient
SALT LAKE CITY — Many stores are giving their employees time off Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families by closing for the day. Many others are open to help bail you out for that ingredient you forgot from your long list of food dishes for the Thanksgiving feast.
eastidahonews.com
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
