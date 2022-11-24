Read full article on original website
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Handles Harvard
Bronx, N.Y. – Over 148 years ago, Fordham University and Harvard University each laid claim to magenta as its school color. The schools decided to play a series of baseball games with the winner keeping it as their official color. There was nothing that significant on the line today when the two school paired up for a basketball game but you couldn't have told by the way each team fought until the end with the Rams coming out on top, 68-60, in the Rose Hill Gym.
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire
Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
fordhamsports.com
Fordham Athletics Releases 2021-2022 Annual Report
Bronx, N.Y. – The list of accomplishments in 2021-2022 for the Fordham University athletic department is a long one and you can see for yourself by checking out the 2021-2022 Fordham Athletics Annual Report. Among the team highlights:. Softball won the Atlantic 10 championship. Water Polo captured its first...
Deadspin
A Las Vegas women’s college basketball tournament provided a court, and almost nothing else
Apparently Ja Rule was called for advice on how to set up a college basketball tournament, because just like Fyre Fest, this Thanksgiving tournament was not all what it was advertised to be. The Las Vegas Invitational featured a top-10 women’s basketball program in sixth-ranked Indiana. The Hoosiers played against...
fordhamsports.com
#16 Water Polo Falls to #9 Princeton in Overtime at NCAAs
Princeton, N.J. – (November 26, 2022) – The re-match of last year's NCAA opening round game proved to be all it was expected to be – a tight, highly competitive match that would come down to the wire. Fordham tied the game late in regulation to force overtime, but Princeton netted the final goal with three seconds left to pull out the 11-10 victory.
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
lvsportsbiz.com
Women’s College Basketball Tournament At Mirage On Strip Gets Blasted With Criticism For Event Promoter
Las Vegas has become a popular mecca for all types of college basketball tournaments, but a women’s college basketball tourney called the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage on the Strip during the Thanksgiving weekend was called out for failing to have EMTs on site to treat an injured player and not following through on event conditions as promised.
abc17news.com
Jones posts double-double as UNLV routs Life Pacific 126-54
LAS VEGAS — Karl Jones came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 126-54 victory over Life Pacific. Jones added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Rebels (7-0). Jackie Johnson III scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Keshon Gilbert shot 4 for 5 and had 13 points. Albert Matute led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and two steals. Daniel Hernandez and Pedro Leal-Cruz scored eight apiece.
Spend to win? Big-dollar UNLV football coaches not making a big difference
It was almost 30 years ago that UNLV paid a football coach more than $100,000 for the first time. Since then, the checkbook has opened up -- without significant results.
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV Football fires head coach Marcus Arroyo
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV has fired its head coach after missing out on a bowl game once again, the UNLV Athletic Director confirmed. Marcus Arroyo was hired by UNLV in Dec. 2019 after serving as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. Arroyo’s record over three years with UNLV was 7-23 overall and 5-17 in the Mountain West.
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased. The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown...
KTNV
I-15 southbound backed up all Sunday after Thanksgiving holiday
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers heading back to home from the valley saw heavy traffic on Sunday. RTC was reporting miles of heavy traffic on the I-15 north and south throughout the weekend. During the day Sunday, RTC reported a 17 mile backup. Later that night, RTC reported about...
Fox5 KVVU
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month
Absent an agreement, the federal government is pursuing a two-pronged strategy on cutting Colorado River water use. The post Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
thenevadaindependent.com
From Vietnam to Metro and beyond, Hatch served with distinction
Vietnam was rarely far from Dave Hatch’s daily life, and how could it not be? He was reminded of the war’s impact whenever he moved. The bullet wounds for which he received two purple hearts had healed, but the effects of Agent Orange had ruined his kidneys. A back broken during a helicopter transport gave him problems and was so damaged that one inquiring physician took a look at his x-rays and asked him whether he’d been a rodeo rider.
news3lv.com
Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
8newsnow.com
8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
