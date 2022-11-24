ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Handles Harvard

Bronx, N.Y. – Over 148 years ago, Fordham University and Harvard University each laid claim to magenta as its school color. The schools decided to play a series of baseball games with the winner keeping it as their official color. There was nothing that significant on the line today when the two school paired up for a basketball game but you couldn't have told by the way each team fought until the end with the Rams coming out on top, 68-60, in the Rose Hill Gym.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fordhamsports.com

Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire

Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
DURHAM, NH
fordhamsports.com

Fordham Athletics Releases 2021-2022 Annual Report

Bronx, N.Y. – The list of accomplishments in 2021-2022 for the Fordham University athletic department is a long one and you can see for yourself by checking out the 2021-2022 Fordham Athletics Annual Report. Among the team highlights:. Softball won the Atlantic 10 championship. Water Polo captured its first...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

#16 Water Polo Falls to #9 Princeton in Overtime at NCAAs

Princeton, N.J. – (November 26, 2022) – The re-match of last year's NCAA opening round game proved to be all it was expected to be – a tight, highly competitive match that would come down to the wire. Fordham tied the game late in regulation to force overtime, but Princeton netted the final goal with three seconds left to pull out the 11-10 victory.
PRINCETON, NJ
lvsportsbiz.com

Women’s College Basketball Tournament At Mirage On Strip Gets Blasted With Criticism For Event Promoter

Las Vegas has become a popular mecca for all types of college basketball tournaments, but a women’s college basketball tourney called the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage on the Strip during the Thanksgiving weekend was called out for failing to have EMTs on site to treat an injured player and not following through on event conditions as promised.
LAS VEGAS, NV
abc17news.com

Jones posts double-double as UNLV routs Life Pacific 126-54

LAS VEGAS — Karl Jones came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 126-54 victory over Life Pacific. Jones added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Rebels (7-0). Jackie Johnson III scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Keshon Gilbert shot 4 for 5 and had 13 points. Albert Matute led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and two steals. Daniel Hernandez and Pedro Leal-Cruz scored eight apiece.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV Football fires head coach Marcus Arroyo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV has fired its head coach after missing out on a bowl game once again, the UNLV Athletic Director confirmed. Marcus Arroyo was hired by UNLV in Dec. 2019 after serving as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. Arroyo’s record over three years with UNLV was 7-23 overall and 5-17 in the Mountain West.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Front Office Sports

All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas

A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased. The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

I-15 southbound backed up all Sunday after Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers heading back to home from the valley saw heavy traffic on Sunday. RTC was reporting miles of heavy traffic on the I-15 north and south throughout the weekend. During the day Sunday, RTC reported a 17 mile backup. Later that night, RTC reported about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

From Vietnam to Metro and beyond, Hatch served with distinction

Vietnam was rarely far from Dave Hatch’s daily life, and how could it not be? He was reminded of the war’s impact whenever he moved. The bullet wounds for which he received two purple hearts had healed, but the effects of Agent Orange had ruined his kidneys. A back broken during a helicopter transport gave him problems and was so damaged that one inquiring physician took a look at his x-rays and asked him whether he’d been a rodeo rider.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
LAS VEGAS, NV

