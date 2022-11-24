Bronx, N.Y. – Over 148 years ago, Fordham University and Harvard University each laid claim to magenta as its school color. The schools decided to play a series of baseball games with the winner keeping it as their official color. There was nothing that significant on the line today when the two school paired up for a basketball game but you couldn't have told by the way each team fought until the end with the Rams coming out on top, 68-60, in the Rose Hill Gym.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO