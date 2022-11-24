ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) probable for Sunday's game against 76ers

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is on track to return after sitting out on Friday with an illness. In a matchup versus a Philly unit ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Ross to score 15.5 FanDue points.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday

The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto

Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard has missed three straight games with a left knee bruise. Expect Aaron Nesmith to start at the three if Nembhard is inactive versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Chuma Okeke (knee) out Monday for Orlando

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Okeke was listed questionable due to left knee soreness, which has kept him sidelined of the last two games. Now, the team has ruled him out for a third consecutive contest. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Scottie Barnes (knee) available Monday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is available Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has officially been cleared to return from a two-game absence after previously being upgraded from questionable to probable. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been cleared to play, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Siakam will be on a minutes limit, but he didn't mention anything about Barnes.
numberfire.com

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday; Jalen Williams to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mark Daigneault will not be stopped. He is yet again shaking up the starting lineup, this time bringing Robinson-Earl back into the fold. In a corresponding move, Jalen Williams will revert to a role off the bench.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out for Denver on Monday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter was lited doubtful due to a left heel contusion, so this comes as no real surprise. He'll miss another game due to the left heel contusion that had kept him sidelined. Expect another start on the wing for Bruce Brown.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
HOUSTON, TX

