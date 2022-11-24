Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is available Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has officially been cleared to return from a two-game absence after previously being upgraded from questionable to probable. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been cleared to play, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Siakam will be on a minutes limit, but he didn't mention anything about Barnes.

8 HOURS AGO