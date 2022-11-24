ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
fox9.com

No problems for Thanksgiving weekend travelers at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year at MSP Airport, but this year inside Terminal 1 around noon on Sunday, most travelers could not tell. "The Sunday after Thanksgiving, you would think it would be kind of a nightmare, but...
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word

The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
KARE 11

MSP parking rates to increase in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers will soon see an increase in daily parking prices at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions (MAC) recently approved new rates. The new pricing includes a $2 increase in daily parking at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and at the Quick Ride Ramp. There...
KARE

Grow with KARE: How to care for your holiday cactus

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Judging from your pictures posted on the Grow with KARE Facebook page, you all are loving your holiday cacti right about now. And for good reason… they are gorgeous!. They are relatively easy to take care of with a few simple tips. They are...
KARE 11

RECIPE: Swedish meatballs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
Hyperallergic

In Minneapolis, a Russian Museum With an Identity Crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Museum of Russian Art (TMORA) in Minneapolis took quick action. The following day, on its social media accounts, the museum posted a statement of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and three days later, an enormous display painted with the colors of the Ukrainian flag was installed outside its building.
thenewsleaders.com

Tami Kruzel: ‘Nobody should grieve alone’

Nobody should grieve alone. That is the deeply held belief of Tami Kruzel of Sartell, who knows all too well what those four words mean. Kruzel’s 18-year-old daughter, BriAnna, died suddenly, unexpectedly at home on Sept. 28, 2013. To this day, the cause of her death has never been determined.
