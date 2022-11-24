Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
Snowstorm threatens travel across parts of Upper Midwest Tuesday
A storm is set to bring snow across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around Minneapolis of this still relatively young winter weather season.
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights
Burnsville resident Adam Duncan's holiday lights at his family's Itokah Valley townhome. Courtesy of Brandi Joy. Burnsville couple Adam Duncan and Brandi Joy assumed they'd received a holiday card in the mail Friday when a red envelope pasted with "happy holidays" stickers appeared in the mailbox. The anonymous letter sent...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
mprnews.org
40 years ago, massive Thanksgiving fire destroyed a block of downtown Minneapolis
It started late on Thanksgiving Day, 1982 — Nov. 25, to be exact. Forty years ago today. Flames erupted from the vacant former Donaldson's Department Store building in downtown Minneapolis and quickly spread to the upper floors of the adjacent 16-story Northwestern National Bank building. “It started in the...
fox9.com
No problems for Thanksgiving weekend travelers at MSP Airport
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year at MSP Airport, but this year inside Terminal 1 around noon on Sunday, most travelers could not tell. "The Sunday after Thanksgiving, you would think it would be kind of a nightmare, but...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their Doors
As the holiday season approaches many people are once again getting ready to turn toward their favorite discount stores to save a few dollars. Shoppers in Minneapolis, MN, however, are going to have to find a new place to purchase their holiday gifts for loved ones or themselves.
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
MSP parking rates to increase in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers will soon see an increase in daily parking prices at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions (MAC) recently approved new rates. The new pricing includes a $2 increase in daily parking at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and at the Quick Ride Ramp. There...
KARE
Grow with KARE: How to care for your holiday cactus
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Judging from your pictures posted on the Grow with KARE Facebook page, you all are loving your holiday cacti right about now. And for good reason… they are gorgeous!. They are relatively easy to take care of with a few simple tips. They are...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
RECIPE: Swedish meatballs
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
Hyperallergic
In Minneapolis, a Russian Museum With an Identity Crisis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Museum of Russian Art (TMORA) in Minneapolis took quick action. The following day, on its social media accounts, the museum posted a statement of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and three days later, an enormous display painted with the colors of the Ukrainian flag was installed outside its building.
thenewsleaders.com
Tami Kruzel: ‘Nobody should grieve alone’
Nobody should grieve alone. That is the deeply held belief of Tami Kruzel of Sartell, who knows all too well what those four words mean. Kruzel’s 18-year-old daughter, BriAnna, died suddenly, unexpectedly at home on Sept. 28, 2013. To this day, the cause of her death has never been determined.
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek. Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday. On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove...
Comments / 0